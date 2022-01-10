Nathaniel Gonzalez was sentenced last week at the Eastern District of Texas Courthouse in downtown Sherman.

A Plano man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Nathaniel Edward Gonzalez, 36, pleaded guilty on March 16, 2021 to possession with intent to distribute heroin resulting in death and was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison on Jan. 6, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 16, 2019, Gonzalez distributed heroin to an individual at his place of business in Plano.

That individual was found deceased by his coworkers with the needle still in his arm. An investigation led officers to Gonzalez, who had previously been convicted of the same conduct in 2005 when he provided heroin to a 16-year-old resulting in an overdose death.

Gonzalez was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 7, 2019.

The case was investigated by the Plano Police Department Narcotics Unit and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Batson.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Sherman fed court sentence Plano man to 25 years for drug trafficking