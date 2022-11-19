Sherman man found guilty of murder in husband’s 2019 bludgeoning death

A three-judge panel in Danbury Superior Court found James Maharg guilty of the 2019 murder of his husband, according to state authorities.

Maharg, 69, was unanimously convicted of murder and evidence tampering Friday in connection to the March 2019 death of 63-year-old Thomas Conley in the couple’s home in Sherman.

According to a statement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice, Maharg told police that Conley had fallen down the stairs on the morning of March 19, 2019.

But an investigation determined that Conley died from four strikes to the head with a “heavy, cutting object,” and that the crime scene was staged, the DCJ release said.

State police and emergency personnel initially responded to the couple’s Church Road home just before 2:30 a.m. March 20 for the report that Conley had fallen and hit his head, but paramedics and detectives immediately were skeptical of the story, according to the documents released in 2019.

Detectives returned to press Maharg on his story after analyzing blood splatter in the couple’s home and he told them a new version of events about how he had pushed and struck Conley.

The detectives’ review found copious blood splatter throughout the house was inconsistent with Maharg’s story and when they pressed him on those details in a second interview, he relented and told investigators he believes he did hit Conley, according to the affidavit.

“When did you know I killed my husband?” Maharg told a state police detective after that second interview, according to his arrest warrant affidavit.

The arrest warrant affidavit released in 2019 detailed financial and marital issues the well-known Sherman couple faced in the run up to Conley’s death.

Maharg’s sentencing date is scheduled for January 25, 2023, at Danbury Superior Court.