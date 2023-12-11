Sherman Minton Bridge closure: Eastbound lanes closed due to renovation project

The eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are closed until 5 a.m., Dec. 20, according to the website for the bridge's ongoing renovation project.

During the closure, crews will remove and demolish the upper bridge deck as part of the final phase of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

What roads will be closed and how can I detour?

While eastbound lanes of the bridge remain closed, the eastbound Interstate 64 entrance ramp from West Spring Street in New Albany is closed as well. The ramp from eastbound I-64 to eastbound I-264 in Louisville is also closed. Officials suggested that drivers traveling east on I-64 in Indiana cross into Kentucky from eastbound I-265 or southbound I-65.

If drivers traveling east in Indiana on I-64 are past the interchange with I-265, they will be required to exit at West Fifth Street in New Albany while the eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are closed. Drivers will then navigate to I-64 westbound before continuing to I-265.

Westbound bridge traffic to shift to one lane at times

Access to the Sherman Minton Bridge from westbound I-64 in Kentucky will be reduced to one lane of traffic periodically while the eastbound lanes of the bridge are closed. The schedule for these closures is as follows:

Left lane closed beginning Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. and continuing until Dec. 18 at 6 a.m.

Nightly lane restrictions on weekdays from Dec. 11 through Dec. 19

