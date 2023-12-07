Sherman Minton Bridge closure starts this weekend

Dec. 6—NEW ALBANY — A full closure of the the eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge, that takes drivers from New Albany to Louisville, starts Friday night.

Although the closure will fully shut the bridge down in that direction until Dec. 20, at least one downtown New Albany business owner said she's planning for holiday shopping to be business as usual.

The Spice & Tea Exchange, 115 E Market Street, is bustling on Wednesday afternoon, with people popping in to purchase teas, spices and giftsets.

Store owner/operator KellyJean Gettelfinger said she's personally not concerned about how the closure will affect her business because there's other routes from Louisville to Indiana.

"We're easy to get to, downtown New Albany is the heart of Southern Indiana," she said. "It's easy to find, and I think the location will be comfortable for everybody. It's sad for the people who have to travel the bridge for work, it's frustrating."

She said she hopes downtown New Albany can be an outlet for people who have to travel the bridge, to come and relax after dealing with the closures.

The Spice & Tea Exchange is a national business that's locally owned in New Albany.

Gettelfinger said her store gets a lot of foot traffic, especially from people who've visited other locations in touristy areas. For the holidays there are gift sets available for shoppers that pair items together, like certain sugars and teas.

"We blend all of our spice blends here in house and we blend a lot of our teas here in house as well," she said. "Because they're custom blends they're fresh and more affordable than what you'd get in the grocery store."

She said there are also gift-sets available where seasonings and salts that go together are mixed, or teas and sugars are mixed.

The end is in sight for Sherman Minton bridge project, known as the Sherman Minton Renewal.

Spokesperson Andrea Brady didn't provide an exact date, but said people should keep their eyes peeled for new information soon.

"We expect to update the project schedule very soon," Brady said, "and are planning to make the information widely available."

She said there are no planned full closures of the bridge for the rest of this year.

"The closure will not be longer than planned, unless there were to be an emergency situation," Brady said. "...it's not likely to be shorter, but if the work does get completed sooner, yes it would open up earlier."