Shermanmanappeals murder conviction in death of his husband; was found guilty by three-judge panel

Jul. 21—The charges stemmed from the death of his husband, 63-year-old Thomas Conley, whose cold, naked body was found at the bottom of a staircase inside the couple's Church Road home in Sherman.

According to court documents, preliminary issues Maharg intends to present in his appeal include whether there was sufficient evidence to prove all the elements of the crimes charged beyond a reasonable doubt and whether the court erred in any of its evidentiary rulings and other rulings at trial.

The state medical examiner determined that Conley bled to death after sustaining four lacerations to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

Maharg did not testify during his trial but spoke at his sentencing, claiming no responsibility for what happened to Conley and describing the relationship they had as a "fairy tale."

In a statement read in court during Maharg's sentencing, Conley's sister said she was relieved that justice would be served and said she believed Maharg's conviction and sentencing would give her "some bit of solace that Tom has received the justice he deserves."

According to authorities, Conley's death was the culmination of months of escalating trouble for the couple, who had been together for at least 30 years and married for three.

During Maharg's trial, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Deborah Mabbett said the once-wealthy couple had become broke.

According to the warrant for Maharg's arrest — as well as the testimony of witnesses during the trial — the couple had been drinking several bottles of tequila a day as a way of dealing with their failing retail supply business and facing the loss of their 20-acre property with a farmhouse to the bank.

Mabbett also mentioned a "history of domestic violence" in the relationship, referencing testimony by a New Milford Hospital nurse, who said Conley told her that his husband had kicked him in the ribs.

Maharg, who was 69 when convicted, waived his right to testify at his trial. His attorney, Vicki Hutchinson, argued that the evidence presented by the state failed to prove that he killed Conley, calling it "inconclusive at best."

Though a murder weapon was never identified, the prosecution claimed the state had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Maharg caused the wounds to Conley's scalp, which resulted in massive bleeding and his death.

The three-judge panel overseeing Maharg's trial agreed with the prosecution, saying the state had "proven beyond a reasonable doubt the essential elements of the crimes of murder and tampering with evidence."

Maharg is serving his 35-year prison sentence at the Cheshire Correctional Institution, where he has been held since his March 2019 arrest.

As of Thursday afternoon, no events had been scheduled in his appeal case.