Sherra Wright denied parole, official says

Sherra Wright has been denied parole by the Tennessee Board of Parole, according to a release from the state.

In 2019, Wright pleaded guilty in the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, her ex-husband.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the facilitation of murder and is serving her time at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville.

The Board finalized the decision by voting to deny parole based on the seriousness of the offense, the release said.

Wright appeared for an initial parole hearing on May 11.

The Board will perform a review hearing in five years, in May 2027.

See the Board’s full statement below:

Following a May 11, 2022 initial parole hearing, the Board of Parole has now finalized a decision by voting to deny parole for Sherra Wright (#00610305) based on the seriousness of the offense. The Board also set a review hearing in five years (May 2027).

The Board independently reviewed Ms. Wright’s parole case and three concurring votes were needed to reach a final decision.

RELATED: Parole board member recommends denying parole for Sherra Wright

In March, the other person charged in Lorenzen Wright’s murder, Billy Ray Turner, was found guilty on all charges.

A jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Turner guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy in Wright’s death.

Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Turner to life in prison.

MORE: Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times, documents say

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: