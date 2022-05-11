Sherra Wright requests parole; Lorenzen Wright's family urges board to deny request

A parole board heard Sherra Wright's request for parole Wednesday in Nashville.

At least one member recommended rejecting her request, but the board's final decision will be made at a later time.

Wright has served about four years of a 30-year sentence. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to orchestrating the 2010 murder of Lorenzen Wright, her ex-husband and University of Memphis and Memphis Grizzlies basketball star.

If the board grants her parole, she could be released from prison after serving about 15% of her sentence.

She is currently required to serve 30% of the 30-year sentence or nine years. She remains at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville.

“I do want to say that I’m sorry for what happened to him," Sherra Wright said through tears during Wednesday's hearing.

"I’m sorry because he’s not here. I’m sorry that my kids don’t have a daddy and his mom doesn’t have a son and they don’t have their uncle, their nephew, all the people that I considered to be my family.

"I didn’t want to see anybody hurt the way they’re hurt right now. And I didn’t want to ever, ever in my life be without him because he was the love of my life. I just made bad decisions because I was scared.”

Lorenzen Wright's mother, Deborah Marion, and other family members, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich and investigators on the case joined the hearing remotely from the Parole and Probation Office in Memphis.

Shelby County Parole Board Member Barrett Rich led the hearing and recommended the board denies Sherra Wright's parole request.

Marion also said Sherra Wright should be denied parole.

Lorenzo Searcy, Marion's uncle, participated in the hearing from Memphis and addressed Rich on why Sherra Wright should be denied parole.

"I personally don't think she's served enough time for her act," Searcy said. "I was a United States Marine for a little over 24½ years, I went to Vietnam. I've seen death, malicious death, violent death, but the act that took my nephew out of this world was unbelievable. That was just total evil."

Sherra Wright avoided a first-degree murder conviction by pleading guilty to facilitation to commit first-degree murder and facilitation to commit attempted first-degree murder.

She could have faced life in prison.

In March, a Shelby County jury found Billy Ray Turner guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in Lorenzen Wright's death.

