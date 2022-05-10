Sherra Wright scheduled to appear before parole board

Sherra Wright could serve fewer than five years of her decades-long prison sentence for her involvement in the murder of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Her first parole hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville.

In 2019, Sherra took a deal and pleaded guilty to her involvement in Wright’s murder.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the facilitation of murder and is serving her time at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville.

According to her plea deal, she has to serve 30 percent of her sentence or nine years.

Wright had 551 days of pretrial jail credit and 144 days of pretrial behavior credit. While serving, she has earned 441 days of sentence reduction credits, the Tennessee Department of Correction said.

The Department of Corrections said Wright is having a parole hearing based on her safety valve date. The safety valve is the earliest possible release date for some inmates if there is an executive order regarding prison overcrowding.

If granted, Wright will be paroled after serving only 15 percent of her sentence, or less than five years.

FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre will be live in Nashville on Good Morning Memphis to bring you full coverage starting at 4:30 a.m.

LORENZEN WRIGHT MURDER: Billy Ray Turner found guilty on all charges

In March, the other person charged in Lorenzen Wright’s murder, Billy Ray Turner, was found guilty on all charges. A jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Turner guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy in Wright’s death. Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Turner to life in prison for the murder conviction.

Victim Lorenzen Wright was a beloved Memphian and a Booker T Washington graduate who played basketball for two years at Memphis State before joining the NBA. He also briefly played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wright was last seen on July 18, 2010. A Germantown dispatcher answered a 911 call from the basketball star’s cell phone the next day. The dispatcher heard 11 gunshots ring out.

Nine days later, Memphis police found Wright’s decomposing body in a field in southeast Memphis.

Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner were arrested and charged with Wright’s murder in 2017.

