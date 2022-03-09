Sherri Papini was arrested for faking abduction, police claim she was with ex-boyfriend

Associated Press

A judge on Monday granted bail to one of the leading organizers of the three-week convoy protest against coronavirus measures in Ottawa. Tamara Lich was initially denied bail Feb. 22 after Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois deemed her detention was necessary to protect the public. Lich’s lawyer launched a bail review, arguing that decision may have been tainted by the fact that Bourgeois ran as a candidate for the govenring Liberal party in the 2011 election and said that her own community had been affected by the protest.