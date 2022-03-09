Sherri Papini was arrested for faking abduction, police claim she was with ex-boyfriend
Sherri Papini disappeared in 2016 while out for a run and later claimed two Hispanic women abducted her. Investigators claim she fabricated the story.
A Northern California woman who was arrested for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents was released from jail on Tuesday. A federal judge let Sherri Papini be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond. (March 9)
The sheriff and coroner of Shasta County, California shares whether he was surprised that Papini was granted bail and what additional charges she could face.
Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release
The California mom, who was arrested last week on suspicion of allegedly faking her own 2016 disappearance, was released on a $120,000 bond.
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Sherri Papini, who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents, could be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond. She left jail in Sacramento, running past a throng of photographers and reporters.
