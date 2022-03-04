Sherri Papini arrested on suspicion of faking 2016 kidnapping that caught national attention

A "missing" sign for Sherri Papini is posted in Mountain Gate, Calif., in November 2016. (Andrew Seng / Sacramento Bee)

Sherri Papini, whose alleged kidnapping and reappearance three weeks later made national headlines in 2016, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of lying to the FBI, federal prosecutors said.

Federal law enforcement officials allege that the entire incident was a hoax, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office in Sacramento. Papini, 39, faces charges of making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and engaging in mail fraud.

Papini had vanished Nov. 2 while she was out for a jog in the small Shasta County town of Mountain Gate.

Her husband reported her missing after he came home from work and found that she hadn’t picked up their children from day care, officials said. Her cellphone and headphones were found near where she had last been seen, about a mile from her home, investigators said.

She was found before sunrise on Thanksgiving on the side of Interstate 5 in Yolo County with a quarter-inch-thick chain around her waist, hose clamps around her wrists, her face bruised and her nose broken from beatings she sustained during her time in captivity, her family said.

She was emaciated and weighed only 87 pounds when she flagged down a motorist, who dialed 911.

She claimed her captors branded her shoulder and cut her hair to shoulder length, officials said. Her kidnappers covered their faces and usually had a bag over Papini’s head, she said.

They freed her by simply kicking her out of their car on the side of the road, she told authorities.

Papini described her captors as two women who spoke Spanish most of the time. She described one of the captors as having long curly hair, pierced ears, thin eyebrows and a thick accent.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.