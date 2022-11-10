Sherri Papini, the California mom who faked her 2016 kidnapping, begins prison sentence

Sherri Papini leaves the federal courthouse after Federal Judge William Shubb sentenced her to 18 months in federal prison, in Sacramento on Sept. 19. Federal prosecutors had asked that she be sentenced to eight months in prison for faking her own kidnapping in 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, has begun serving her 18-month prison sentence.

Papini, 40, is being held at FCI Victorville, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The facility has 1,836 male and female offenders, according to the agency's website.

Papini was to turn herself in on Nov. 8 to federal authorities in Sacramento or at the federal prison.

The medium-security facility is located in Victorville, a city in San Bernardino County.

Papini, 40, also was ordered to pay $309,902 in restitution for losses incurred by the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

She also must pay a $200 special assessment.

After going missing in early November 2016, Papini turned up three weeks later, on Thanksgiving morning, saying she had been kidnapped, tortured and had injuries, including a brand on her right shoulder.

It was not until March 2022, when the FBI arrested Papini, that she admitted to faking her kidnapping and inflicting the injuries. She later admitted to being voluntarily in Costa Mesa, California, with an ex-boyfriend the entire time.

Michele Chandler covers criminal justice issues for the Redding Record Searchlight/USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, starts prison sentence