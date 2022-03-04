Sherri Papini charged with lying to federal investigators about fake 2016 abduction

Sherri Papini, the California mother who vanished for weeks in 2016, was actually holed up with an ex-boyfriend — not held hostage by a pair of armed women, as she claimed upon her return, according to authorities.

Papini, now 39, was charged on Thursday with making false statements to federal agents and mail fraud, according to a 55-page criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of California. She was found Thanksgiving Day more than five years ago, chained to an object and badly beaten alongside a California highway, about 150 miles away from her Redding home.

The mother initially disappeared on Nov. 2, 2016, while she was out for a jog along the Oregon Trail and Sunset Drive. Her husband Keith Papini, who immediately suspected foul play, reported her missing not long after.

Upon her return, Papini told investigators she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, going as far as to provide descriptions to an FBI sketch artist as well as a giving a detailed account of her alleged abduction.

During an interview conducted by a federal agent and a Shasta County Sheriff’s Office detective in August 2020, she maintained her phony story, despite warnings that it is a crime to lie to federal agents. Papini continued to provide false statements, even after she was presented with evidence contradicting her claims, officials said.

“Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was no kidnapping and that time and resources that could have been used to investigate actual crime, protect the community, and provide resources to victims were wasted based on the defendant’s conduct,” Phillip A. Talbert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, said in a statement.

He added “countless hours” were wasted on their search for her and for the purported abductors.

In reality, Papini “had been voluntarily staying with a former boyfriend” in Costa Mesa and “harmed herself” in a bid to corroborate her false claims, according to officials.

If convicted on a mail fraud charge, she could be sentenced to up to 20 years behind bars and up to five years if convicted of lying to federal authorities.