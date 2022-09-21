Sherri Papini confronted with evidence in fake kidnapping case
Sherri Papini was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping. Nikki Battiste has more.
Sherri Papini was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping. Nikki Battiste has more.
The California mom, 40, who was found guilty of lying to authorities about being kidnapped in 2016, was sentenced to more than double the amount of time federal prosecutors had recommended.
A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. (Sept. 19)
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum considers the Georgia Bulldogs to be the top team in college football.
Financial models usually assume flat spending in retirement, but research suggests that outlays actually diminish.
Ernest Udeh Jr. and Gradey Dick are going through their first Kansas basketball boot camp. Here’s what they think the key is to succeeding.
While you might not recognize this hairstyle by its new name, you've almost definitely seen it before.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion hypnotized the crowd wearing a custom Balenciaga dress with a silver cape.
Michael Carneal is seeking parole as he approaches 25 years in prison after he opened fire at a Kentucky high school, killing three and injuring five others.
The FBI is sidelining investigations into child sexual abuse to pursue January 6 probes, according to whistleblowers.
Many things had to go wrong for the Browns to steal defeat from the jaws of victory against the Jets on Sunday, including their failure to recover an onside kick with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. Receiver Amari Cooper was on Cleveland’s “hands” team and the ball was kicked toward him. He appeared to [more]
As King Charles mourns Queen Elizabeth, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, lost her own mother to osteoporosis. She's raising awareness about the bone disease.
Student loan repayments are impacted by inflation and tuition hikes, with income not meeting demand. Advocates worry that $10,000 in debt relief isn't enough.
In 2016, she claimed two Latina women kidnapped and abused her — but she later admitted she made it all up.View Entire Post ›
A man was leaving for work when he spotted the 12-foot reptile.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war. After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield defeat in northeastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is pondering his next steps. In what appeared to be choreographed requests, Russian-backed officials across 15% of Ukrainian territory - an area about the size of Hungary or Portugal - lined up to request referendums on joining Russia.
Mariah Luckette complained about her food at Crab Du Jour in Greenfield, restaurant manager Jason Diong threw her drink in her face. Diong claims that Luckette called him racial slurs, but he did not report this to the police. Luckette denies those claims.
Former President Bill Clinton is calling on governments, businesses, philanthropies and other prominent institutions to help a world that is "on fire." Clinton is reconvening a meeting of international leaders known as the Clinton Global Initiative.
Updated Bowl game and CFP predictions for the Alabama Crimson Tide!
Kim Kardashian was spotted supporting her sister Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, in his new movie Don't Worry Darling on Sept. 18. See the Instagram shout out here.
#Browns WR Amari Cooper, as leaders do, takes on accountability for the failed onside kick recovery against the #Jets