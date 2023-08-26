Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping, is released from federal prison

Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying about it to the FBI, was released from federal prison to community confinement.

Papini, 41, was released last week, according to NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento. Online jail records show that she will be at a location overseen by the residential reentry management field office in Sacramento.

NBC News reached out to the office and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison in September after pleading guilty to two counts of a 35-count indictment, admitting to mail fraud and lying to a law enforcement officer. The charges didn’t stem from her faking her abduction but rather from the lies she continued to tell for years afterward.

Papini, a mother of two from Redding, was arrested more than five years after she was reported missing in November 2016. She reappeared three weeks later, on Thanksgiving, about 145 miles south of where she had vanished, with a chain around her waist and injuries authorities say were self-inflicted. She was emaciated and had a brand on her shoulder that she had claimed was done by her captors.

Papini crafted an elaborate lie, telling authorities that two Hispanic women had abducted her. Her story began to unravel when investigators found male DNA on her clothing that led them to her ex-boyfriend, whom she had been staying with while she pretended to be missing. He dropped her off along Interstate 5 when she said she wanted to go back home.

Investigators said that the former boyfriend said that Papini had asked him to hit her but he refused. Instead, he agreed to hold a hockey stick for her to run into and pelted her with hockey pucks. He also said he branded her at her request.

Papini's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday. Her full release date is Oct. 29.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com