Sherri Papini and Her Ex Spar Over Her Spending Spree in Divorce Hearing

Sherri Papini, the 41-year-old California woman who admitted to faking her own kidnapping in 2016 to live with a former boyfriend, was in tears during a divorce hearing on Wednesday as she contended that she should get a portion of the finances she and her ex-husband made as a couple. The disputed money includes an insurance payout that Papini’s ex-husband, Keith Papini, collected after a wildfire hit Shasta County in October 2021, per the New York Post. According to ABC News, Sherri asserted that Keith made all the financial decisions for the family and refused to give her anything despite her contributing to paying off expenses. But the Daily Mail reported that Keith argued that Sherri had credit card debt, including a $3,200 Best Buy bill from a 2022 shopping spree, that she couldn't afford to pay off. When questioned about her spending, Sherri claimed the Fifth Amendment on numerous occasions.

