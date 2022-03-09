Sherri Papini released on bail after arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the California mother arrested for faking her own kidnapping in 2016, was spotted running from the jailhouse after family members posted her $120,000 bail.

Papini was jailed Thursday on charges of mail fraud and making false statements to federal agents about her alleged abduction. She remained behind bars until Tuesday afternoon, when a federal judge allowed her release on the condition she undergo psychiatric treatment and that she surrender her passport.

During the virtual detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy Peterson had agreed with Papini’s attorney, concluding that she was not a flight risk nor a threat to the community.

Sporting a grey hoodie, her blue eyes cast downward, Papini on Tuesday dashed from the doors of the Sacramento County Jail, past reporters and photographers, and into a waiting vehicle. She embraced family and friends before the car sped away from the facility.

Papini is accused of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped more than five years ago and defrauding the state’s victim compensation board of $30,000. The mother of two, now 39, vanished on Nov. 2, 2016 while jogging along the Oregon Trail and Sunset near her home in Redding.

Her disappearance sparked a weeks-long search, which ended on Thanksgiving Day the same year, when a motorist spotted Papini alongside a California highway. She had a brand on her shoulder, was badly beaten and chained by the waist and wrist at the time.

Sheriff’s detectives previously released video of the mother just moments before she was found — it sees her sprinting past the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Yolo.

Papini later told investigators she was captured by two Hispanic women at gunpoint and tortured during her weeks away. According to new court documents, authorities now believe she spent the time with an ex-boyfriend in Costa Mesa and that she went as far as to harm herself to corroborate her claims.

“When a young mother went missing in broad daylight, a community was filled with fear and concern,” U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a statement. “Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was no kidnapping and that time and resources that could have been used to investigate actual crime, protect the community, and provide resources to victims were wasted.”