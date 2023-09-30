Sherri Papini released from federal custody
Sherri Papini, the Redding mother who faked her own kidnapping, is now out of a halfway house eight months early in her 18-month prison sentence.
Sherri Papini, the Redding mother who faked her own kidnapping, is now out of a halfway house eight months early in her 18-month prison sentence.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game has some accusing them of faking a romance.
2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio prices a mixed bag. The entry-level trims less than expected, the Competizione trims are higher.
Embrace the season! Save big on everything from cozy Yankee Candles to spooky Halloween decor.
The liquidators behind Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the now-defunct crypto hedge fund, shared that the firm’s co-founder Su Zhu was arrested in Singapore at the Changi Airport while trying to leave the country. Teneo, a financial advisory firm controlling the liquidation and management of affairs for the defunct crypto hedge fund, said it got a “committal order” against Zhu after he failed to comply with court orders to cooperate with the liquidation investigation. The order sentenced Zhu to four months in prison, according to a statement.
Volkswagen's $2.1 billion plan to launch a dedicated electric-vehicle factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is kaput. The automaker instead reportedly plans to modify its existing plants in Zwickau and Wolfsburg to handle production of a new flagship EV — the postponed Project Trinity — and an all-electric Golf hatchback. This tracks with an earlier statement from VW passenger cars boss Thomas Schaefer, who said last year that an additional factory might not be necessary as VW produces fewer combustion-engine vehicles over time.
Stock up while the price is low.
Jeep offers the Avenger in gas and electric variants in Europe and said that a large portion of the initial interest has been for the electric version.
Two large equity funds came out of the gate this week. Earlier this year we covered how Liquidity Group, a growth-stage debt financier, raised $40 million and launched a $250 million debt fund for tech companies. Backers included Apollo (private equity, and Yahoo!
Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.
One of the most viewed creators on YouTube is being sued by her husband and former collaborator, and his lawsuit may have confirmed widespread suspicions about her content.
The Texas transfer allegedly raped a woman at a KU dorm in August. He reached a plea deal regarding a 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend on Sept. 14.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
Fury and Usyk came close to striking a deal at the end of 2022, but it fell apart over a disagreement on the percentage split for a potential rematch.
GiveMeTheVIN is auctioning 23 classic cars, including several low-mileage Corvette models like a 1990 ZR1 with merely 25 miles.
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
SpaceX won its first contract for Starshield, the defense-focused version of its Starlink satellite internet service, from the U.S. Space Force. The one-year contract has a maximum value of $70 million, a U.S. Air Force representative told Bloomberg. The contract “provides for Starshield end-to-end service via the Starlink constellation, user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services,” the representative said. SpaceX will be obligated $15 million by the end of this month, and the contract is expected to support over 50 mission partners across all arms of the U.S. military.
3 takeaways from Thursday’s hearing.
One Amazon customer said it "feels like a $10K tennis bracelet."
French antitrust authorities conducted a surprise raid on a graphics card company this week — and reports say that company was NVIDIA.