Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for kidnapping hoax
Sherri Papini was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for her kidnapping hoax.
A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. (Sept. 19)
Sherri Papini, the California woman who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, was sentenced to 18 months in jail this week. The judge sentenced her to more time in prison than either prosecutors or defense attorneys had asked for, and is requiring her to pay more than a quarter million dollars in restitution. Read on for a recap of the extent of Papini's deception, and why the sentence was so severe. 1 Jail Sentence and Restitution Ordered CNN reports that Papini, 40, was sentenced to a year and a h
Sherri Papini, who pleaded guilty to charges related to faking her own kidnapping, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Sherri Papini was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping. Nikki Battiste has more.
