Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for kidnapping hoax

KRIV

It's all about the heat through the rest of the work week as temperatures soar to near triple digits thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure. This will be near record heat for parts of SE Texas, especially on Thursday and Friday. That means lots of sunshine and mainly dry weather through the weekend. By Monday, a weak cool front will approach bringing a stray shower and some slight heat relief to SE TX. The tropics remain active with Category 3 Hurricane Fiona heading close to Bermuda late Thursday, Tropical Storm Gaston in the central Atlantic and a new tropical wave in the southern Atlantic. This wave is forecast to strengthen and track into the Caribbean and possibly the Gulf of Mexico. It's still several days out, but something we are monitoring closely.