Sherri Shepherd's Diabetes Drastically Improved 1 Year After Starting a No-Sugar Diet

Sherri Shepherd is celebrating her health.

Since she started the sugar-free keto diet in March 2018, Shepherd’s diabetes has improved. “The doctor excitedly said ‘OHMYGOD what did you do?” Shepherd wrote in an Instagram video’s caption. “You’re not even prediabetic!'”

“I feel so good I could scream. Just want to encourage you that this can be done. You have people who love you and need you to be here. Live for you! Live for them!”

The 52 year old says her A1C test levels have improved to 5.4%. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, A1C test results that are 6.5% or higher signify diabetes, while test results ranging from 5.7 to 6.4% are considered prediabetic. Normal A1C figures are anything below 5.7%.

The former View co-host was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes back in 2007, and was initially placed on Metformin before beginning the no-sugar diet due to her prior high A1C test results. Metformin Is a medication that treats type 2 diabetes.

“You can take this journey to health. Who are you living for? Who needs you here?” she says in the video, adding she lost both her mother and her aunt to diabetic complications. “When my son … asked ‘Mommy, if you die who’s going to be my bodyguard?’ I knew I had to make lifestyle changes or I would die.”

Shepherd also credits the keto diet with helping her shed over 30 lbs.