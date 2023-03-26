Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd revealed something that she learned behind bars.

According to Hamilton & Associate Lawyers, 42 million speeding tickets are issued in the United States each year. If someone gets multiple tickets, they can easily rack up a nice amount in fines that’ll eventually turn into warrants if they don’t efficiently handle the tickets soon after receiving them. This happened to be the case for Shepherd before she became famous.

The post Sherri Shepherd Credits Her Time In Jail For Helping Her Become Financially Responsible appeared first on Blavity.

As reported by Page Six, Sherri talk show host opened up about how speeding tickets helped her become more responsible. After being issued multiple tickets, she never paid the fines associated with them. This eventually caught up to her and led to her being arrested and put behind bars.

“Yeah, I went to jail for not paying my tickets. At the time I did not think being in jail was a good moment, but looking back I learned to pay all my bills,” the comedian said in the interview. “Jail, that was a classroom… it was a life lesson, and now I pay my bills on time.”

She had to sit in a jail cell for eight days, which was an experience in itself since she met some unique women during her time spent incarcerated. One of them even predicted she was going to be a star after being around her for the week.

“One of the girls in jail said, ‘Leave Sherri alone because she’s gonna be somebody and we are going to be here for the rest of our lives.’ Literally that’s what she used to say. Her name was Shelby and she came to both my weddings when I got out. But sometimes people see things in you that you don’t see yourself, and when she said those words, ‘Sherri is gonna be somebody,’ I never thought that for myself. So I just knew that something was going to happen,” she shared.

Since then, Shepherd has been in numerous films, and comedy stand-ups was a host of The View and took over Wendy Williams‘ time slot for her own self-titled daytime TV show.