Sherri Shepherd Just Shared The Crazy Way Her No-Sugar Diet Has Improved Her Health

From Women's Health

Sherri Shepherd shared some good news in her newest Instagram video Monday.

Sherri, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2007, got test results back saying she's in the normal range for both blood sugar and blood pressure.

Sherri has been on a no-sugar diet since March 2018, and has lost 30 pounds.

When you have good news, you can't help but shout it from the rooftops. Or, if you're Sherri Shepherd, record it on Instagram to tell all your followers.

Sherri, 52, had some exciting news to share after a routine checkup Monday afternoon. In her Instagram video, Sherri revealed that the no-sugar diet that she's been on since March 2018 has definitely impacted her health in a super positive way-her diabetes test results are no longer in an unhealthy range.



Sherri, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2007, said in her Instagram video caption that her blood pressure was 142/80 in 2016, 2017, and 2018; and her A1C test (which measures the blood sugar of those with diabetes over the past three months) was 6.6 percent.

(Just FYI: A1C test results that are 6.5 percent or higher, signify diabetes; results that range from 5.7 to 6.4 percent are in the prediabetic range; and normal A1C numbers are anything below 5.7 percent, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.)

Because of Sherri's high A1C test results, her doctor put her on metformin, a medication that can help treat type 2 diabetes, per her Instagram post.

But now, after more than a year on a no-sugar diet, Sherri's numbers have drastically improved: "Today my blood pressure is 117/78 & my A1C is 5.4," she wrote. "The doctor excitedly said 'OHMYGOD what did you do? You’re not even prediabetic!'"

Naturally, she couldn't wait to share the news. "You can take this journey to health," Sherri said in the video. "Who are you living for. Who needs you here." In the video, she explains her motivation behind her choice to follow a keto diet and go sugar free. She lost her mother and her aunt to diabetic complications.

Her son Jeffrey also helps encourage her on her journey to health. "When my son Jeffrey asked 'Mommy if you die who’s going to be my bodyguard' I knew I had to make lifestyle changes or I would die," she shared in the caption.

While her major health news is the best thing to come from Sherri's no-sugar diet, she's also had other no-sugar wins along the way, including a weight loss of more than 30 pounds, which has led to her rocking her favorite skinny jeans and even posing for a swimsuit photo shoot with Ashley Graham's Swimsuits For All line.

Clearly, this #sugar-free journey has paid off for Sherri-and it's great to keep seeing her progress.

