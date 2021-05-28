Sherriff: Claims against Missouri lawmaker not credible

This undated photo provided by Tim Bommel with the Missouri House of Representatives shows now-Rep.Chad Perkins in Jefferson City, Mo. A Missouri sheriff on Friday, May 28, 2021, said he didn't find credible a report that a current lawmaker had sex with a drunk 19 year old while on duty as a police officer in 2015. Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte dismissed the claims as "sour grapes" and said they were brought forward by law enforcement officials with political vendettas against Rep. Chad Perkins, R-Bowling Green. (Tim Bommel/Missouri House of Representatives via AP)
SUMMER BALLENTINE
·4 min read

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri sheriff said Friday that he didn’t find credible a report that a man who is now a state lawmaker had sex with a drunken 19-year-old while on duty as a police officer in 2015.

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte dismissed the claims as “sour grapes” and said they were brought forward by law enforcement officials with political vendettas against Rep. Chad Perkins, a 42-year-old Republican from Bowling Green.

Frankford police Chief Josh Baker in April sent documents about the claims to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the House speaker and other law enforcement agencies. The documents include a report from a former Pike County detective who received copies of purported messages between the 19-year-old and Perkins anonymously in September 2019 that reference an interaction when she was drunk and he was on duty as a Bowling Green police officer. She also asked him for help getting alcohol and the prescription drug Adderall.

“The victim was an intoxicated young girl, the police officer on duty was a Bowling Green, Missouri police officer,” the detective wrote in an August 2020 email to a U.S. Department of Justice employee. “Instead of doing his job at the city park he decided to receive a sexual favor instead.”

Perkins has told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the relationship was consensual. Asked Friday by The Associated Press whether he ever had sex with the woman in question while she was drunk, Perkins said he has been advised by consultants not to answer questions. He said he never received a police call regarding her.

“Much of it is completely fabricated,” Perkins said Friday about the claims. “The guy (Baker) is just disgruntled and has some personal vendettas and axes to grind.”

Perkins told the Post-Dispatch that Baker was upset that Perkins didn’t endorse Baker’s wife in her bid for Pike County assessor last year.

Korte’s handling of the allegations is under scrutiny because the detective and Baker, who both previously worked under Korte, claim the sheriff downplayed the case and told law enforcement under him not to pursue it further because Perkins was running for state representative.

“We can’t prove any of this, Chad needs to win this it’s important and the girl is loose,” the detective claimed Korte said during a September 2019 conversation.

Korte on Friday said that’s a “complete and utter lie.”

The Highway Patrol now is conducting a preliminary inquiry. A spokesman said Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo immediately referred the allegations to the House Ethics Committee, which investigates claims of misconduct against state representatives.

Korte on Friday said he spoke with Perkins after the claims were brought to his attention and that Perkins told him that the two had a “consensual short-term relationship but that he never provided her alcohol (and) they never hung out when she was visibly intoxicated.”

“There was no indication that any crime had taken place,” Korte said.

He said that “at some point” in the past few years he also spoke with the woman and that she confirmed the two “hooked up” but that he didn’t document the conversations.

Korte said that beyond those conversations and flagging the claims to the Bowling Green police chief, he didn't take further steps to investigate.

An AP request for comment to the Bowling Green police chief was not immediately returned Friday.

Asked about concerns that his handling of the case might erode young women’s trust that his department would take seriously claims of sexual assault against law enforcement officers, Korte said he could see someone who didn’t know him or the community questioning it.

“I guess my question is, were you ever in a situation where you said, ‘Hey look at that cute cop?’” Korte asked.

Korte also questioned whether the messages with Perkins were fabricated and questioned the credibility of the detective over what he said was a political feud with Perkins.

Baker in a police report he sent to the Highway Patrol also said a gas station clerk called him in July 2020 to report that two girls came into the store showing people messages with Perkins and the 19-year-old “indicating that he had sex with her while on duty.”

Perkins officially opened a campaign account in November 2019 and was elected to the Legislature in November 2020.

His law enforcement license was inactive as of Thursday, which means he hasn’t been working as a police officer recently and can’t return to the job immediately.

Recommended Stories

  • Police officers shouldn't have ‘unfettered discretion’ to make pretextual stops, says former Detroit Police chief

    Former Detroit Police chief Ralph Godbee said the problem is pretextual stops are “not done equally in different communities.”

  • School denies diplomas for two Texas students who wore military sashes to graduation

    “They put them on after they sat down, which is against our guidelines for graduation.”

  • Education Department revokes Trump-era rules that protected student loan servicers

    The Education Department (ED) is throwing out Trump-era guidance that blocked state consumer protection agencies from obtaining data about student debtors from student loan servicers.

  • Schools must act now to tackle spike in 'abhorrent' anti-Semitic incidents, Gavin Williamson says

    Schools must act now to counter a spike in "abhorrent" anti-Semitic incidents which has emerged as the Israel-Palestine conflict flared up, the Education Secretary has warned. In a letter to head teachers and school leaders, Gavin Williamson warned that in some schools an "atmosphere of intimidation or fear" was at risk of emerging. He said that both Jewish students and teachers had been targeted with anti-Semitic bullying, stressing such behaviour was a form of racism and had "no part" in British schools. In one part of Mr Williamson’s letter he demanded that schools not use materials from organisations which "publicly reject Israel’s right to exist". In another he stressed that where older students were engaging in political activity they must do so "sensitively" and not in a way that disrupts the classroom. The intervention came after a number of pro-Palestinian protests in schools emerged in the UK in recent weeks as the violence between Israel and Palestine escalated. Mr Williamson’s letter was sent out on Friday and amounted to a full-throated call for school leaders to act now to make sure there were no further rises in anti-Semitic incidents. Mr Williamson wrote: "I am writing to you because of the concerning increase in anti-Semitic incidents in some schools. "Anti-Semitisim is racism. It is abhorrent and, like other forms of racism, has no place in our schools. I know that you, like me, will want to take every action you can to ensure that such incidents do not occur."

  • DHS warns law enforcement of rise in antisemitic attacks

    The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about increasing attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions, prompted at least in part by the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

  • Schumer says Senate will vote on Democrats' comprehensive election reform bill in June

    The Senate will vote on Democrats' landmark elections overhaul bill — the "For the People Act," also known as H.R. 1 or S. 1 — in the last week of June, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a letter to colleagues on Friday.Why it matters: The sprawling voting reform and anti-corruption legislation is viewed as a top priority for Democrats, who are seeking to combat the wave of restrictive voting bills making their way through Republican state legislatures across the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bill faces an uphill climb in the 50-50 Senate, where it needs 60 votes in order to advance. At least one Democrat, moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, has expressed resistance to some elements of the reform package.Schumer's announcement came just minutes after Republicans invoked the first legislative filibuster of the Biden presidency in order to block a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The For the People Act will likely face a similar fate.What they're saying: Schumer said the legislation is "essential to defending our democracy, reducing the influence of dark money and powerful special interests, and stopping the wave of Republican voter suppression happening in the states across the country in service of President Trump’s Big Lie."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Will rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable?

    If the grand jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime ‘I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.’ Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to -harges of financial crimes that he insists are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once the populist leader of South Africa, cut a humbled figure on Wednesday – and offered a potential glimpse of America’s future. A similar fate for Donald Trump became significantly more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict him on criminal charges. The jurists will examine evidence gathered during the Manhattan district attorney’s two-year investigation into the former US president’s business dealings and alleged hush money payments to women on his behalf. There is a long way to go, but it is a sign that the long arm of the law may reach parts where Congress, in particular the Republican party, consistently failed by holding Trump accountable for his actions. Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether to bring charges rests with a jury of citizens studying evidence in secret rather than with Democrat Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any hint of political interference. If the jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime. This would surely produce the trial of the century, a fittingly Trumpian spectacle dominating every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: “I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.” A criminal conviction and jail sentence would be seen by America’s admirers as evidence of the rule of law – and by its detractors as the vindictive pursuit of a former leader reminiscent of a failing state. Trump is bound to play on such fears when he soon resumes campaign rallies. He said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” He added pointedly: “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.” The fact that the message is tired and predictable makes it no less potent among his core supporters. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump over his quid pro quo with the Ukraine, became regular foils for Trump on the campaign trail. When the rallies resume, expect to hear these golden oldies combined with some new material: how the 6 January insurrection was actually a fun day out with supporters kissing police, only to be hijacked by antifa; and how the Manhattan district attorney’s case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump re-election plans. Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to blow them off course; Trump will always find some grievance to weaponise. With the help of rightwing media and an acquiescent Republican party, it might secure him millions of votes but not enough to win the national popular vote and, current polls suggest, not the electoral college. A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on numerous variables: his age (he turns 75 next month), the lure of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm elections, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Biden’s economy performs. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it begins. In America, anything is possible. Four or five years from now, Trump might be back in the White House – or he might be in prison. Only the brave or foolhardy would bet which.

  • 22,000 rounds of ammunition found in San Jose shooter's home

    Officials said that the suspect "was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could."

  • Tampa-area university to offer the country's first 4-year veterans' studies degree

    Starting in the fall, students at St. Leo University in Pasco County, Fla., can major in a veterans' studies degree to learn how to unpack and analyze the veteran experience.Why it matters: It's the first university in the country to offer a four-year degree on the topic — and it's targeted at veterans and civilians alike.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCivilians might not have any other way to learn deeply about military experiences, especially in higher education, according to professor Ernest McClees. And veterans can process their experiences and understand others in a way that creates self-love. Flashback: St. Leo, which started as a military academy in the late 1800s, welcomed veterans returning from Vietnam as many other universities shunned them, McClees recounted.Now, almost 45% of its student population is "military-connected," meaning they are either in the military, have been in the military, are a family member of a military service member or a veteran.The program starts with a foundational course, looking at who veterans are, what it's like to serve and become part of the culture of the military, then transition back into society. Other courses include:Legendary Warriors, a global and historical look at how veterans have been represented in literature, art, political speeches and other forms of media.Native American Warriors and Veterans, a look at how Native Americans serve in high numbers compared to their small representation in America, and what it's like to serve your country and your tribe.What you might learn: The concept that all veterans are plagued with trauma and PTSD is a fiction perpetuated in pop culture, said professor Karen Hannel.It turns out veterans tend to experience the same or even less trauma than civilians, Hannel and McClees say.After being in the classroom 28 years, Hannel has found veteran students are the ones who take the lead in "putting anxiety in its place." "They can be great leaders in the classroom who might be studying with that," she said. The bottom line: "I think this gives someone a chance to fully understand their experience in a broader scope and be able to accept their place in the transition and their place in a larger society," McClees said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Manchin: Republican filibuster of Jan. 6 commission "unconscionable"

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Friday said Senate Republicans' decision to vote against a bill creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was "unconscionable" and "the betrayal of the oath we each take."The big picture: Manchin said in a statement on Thursday that Republicans had no excuse to vote against the Jan. 6 commission, saying they "continue to live in fear." He called the Jan. 6 Capitol riots a never-before-seen attack in U.S. history. "Not even during our nation's horrific Civil War did this happen."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "This commission passed the House with a bipartisan vote. The failed vote in the Senate had six brave Republicans, but that was four short of the 10 necessary to advance the legislation," Manchin said in a statement."Choosing to put politics and political elections above the health of our Democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take is something they will have to live with," he added."To the brave Capitol police officers who risk their lives every single day to keep us safe, the Capitol and congressional staff that work around the clock to keep Congress running, even the reporters who work hard to deliver congressional news to the American people and every American who watched in horror as our Capitol was attacked on January 6th — you deserve better.""I am sorry that my Republican colleagues and friends let political fear prevent them from doing what they know in their hearts to be right."Catch up quick: Moderate Democratic Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — who publicly oppose eliminating the filibuster — had pushed Senate Republicans to "find a path forward" on the commission so "our nation never has to endure an attack at the hands of our countrymen again."Manchin said Thursday that he would not be willing to "destroy our government" by getting rid of the filibuster if Republicans blocked the commission, but added, "You have to have faith there's 10 good people."Situational awareness: The 10-person bipartisan commission would have focused on studying the events surrounding the Capitol insurrection, and evaluating what may have provoked it.Only six Republican Senators voted in favor of the commission: Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), and Ben Sasse (Nebraska).More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he'd 'rather be fishing or golfing' before voting against the Capitol riot commission

    "We're in the fourth quarter of life," he told reporters, referring to his Senate colleagues. "You know who were doing this for? You."

  • Harris cites challenges of 'fragile' world in Navy speech

    Vice President Kamala Harris focused on the challenges of the pandemic, climate change and cybersecurity threats during her keynote speech to graduates at the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday, the first by a woman at the 175-year-old institution. Harris, the nation's first female vice president and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the office, said the pandemic “has accelerated our world into a new era.” “It has forever impacted our world," she said.

  • The US Air Force wants to get rid of over 200 aircraft - here's what it wants to send to the boneyard

    The substantial proposed cuts to the Air Force's fleet include dozens of legacy fighter jets and attack aircraft.

  • NTSB: Pilot error caused fatal helicopter crash in Bahamas

    Pilot error caused the helicopter crash that killed coal billionaire Chris Cline and six others in the Bahamas in 2019, federal officials said. The two pilots’ decision to take off in the AgustaWestland AW139 over water in dark night conditions with no external visual reference resulted in spatial disorientation and the subsequent crash off the coast of Big Grand Cay, according to a report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. Killed in the July 2019 crash were Cline, the two pilots, Cline's adult daughter and three of her friends.

  • Mecklenburg commissioners vote on CMS funding next week. Here’s what to expect.

    The months-long fight will conclude next week, when the commissioners vote on their budget.

  • Don’t eat this weird-looking chicken

    “Lesser prairie chicken” sounds like an insult. Actually, adding “lesser” to anything sounds a little insulting. “Lesser Lillian Stone” sounds like my imaginary identical twin, too boring and ugly for a name of her own. But the lesser prairie chicken isn’t an insult—it’s a funny-looking bird, and it’s in trouble. Fortunately, U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for the little guy.

  • How Asian Americans United to Free an Innocent Man on Death Row in SF

    In the late 1970s, Asian Americans mobilized to call for the release of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean American man wrongfully convicted of murder. The national effort, spearheaded by a dedicated committee, is regarded as one of the earliest pan-Asian American movements for justice -- and reminds the community of its strength in unity. A rough start in life: Lee, the son of Korean mother and an American soldier, had a difficult life growing up.

  • Texas Democrats kill transphobic bill aimed at student athletes by stalling

    Bill would have forced all student athletes in the state to compete according to their sex assigned at birth Demonstrators gather on the steps to the state capitol to speak against transgender related legislation bills being considered in the Texas senate and Texas house, on 20 May 2021, in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers in the Texas house of representatives successfully stalled a transphobic bill from going to a vote until it hit its “pass-or-die” deadline and expired. Senate Bill 29, which had already passed the Texas senate, would have forced all student athletes in the state to compete according to their sex assigned at birth. The failed legislation was one of at least 35 such bills aimed at restricting trans students’ participation in school athletics mounted by Republican lawmakers in 2021. In 2019, there were only two. SB 29 is also part of a broader legislative assault on queer and trans people nationwide by Republicans and conservatives. The Human Rights Campaign has already declared 2021 to be “the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent history”, with 17 bills targeting trans people’s access to gender-affirming medical care, trans students’ ability to participate in school athletics, and other aspects of public life enacted thus far. More than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures since January – an effort that the HRC notes has been spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and other well-funded national anti-LGBTQ groups. But Texas house Democrats successfully ran out the clock on SB 29 with delaying tactics such as questions and amendments, making it the third such anti-trans bill to die in the state legislature this session. SB 1646 aimed to codify the provision of gender-affirming medical care to youth as a form of child abuse. It never made it past a house committee. SB 1311 also targeted trans people’s medical access, threatening to strip the licenses of any provider who administered gender-affirming care. It also died in the house following an “unexpected” delay of a couple days, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “At midnight, the final anti-trans bill at [the Texas state legislature] died,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Thank you to the countless trans student athletes, parents, and advocates for your work to [stop SB 29] and [protect trans kids]. As a community, we must continue to fight for the rights of all Texans to exist without fear of discrimination and exclusion. Although SB 29 will not become law, the mere debate around the humanity of trans children has caused irreparable harm.”

  • GOP senators are set to tank the bipartisan proposal for a Jan. 6 commission, much of which is identical to the law creating the Sept. 11 commission bill. Here's how they compare.

    Sections of the two bills are identical in language, membership, and their bipartisan delineations of power.

  • Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

    Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube.