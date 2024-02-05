Sherriff: Thousands of marijuana plants seized from Maine home owned by Mass. resident

Authorities have launched an investigation after the sight of smoke billowing from a New England home led to the discovery of thousands of marijuana plants.

Deputies responded to a home at 2509 Auburn Road in Turner, Maine, after a passerby reported a possible structure fire and smoke coming out of the eves of the garage, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon entering the home, a deputy and firefighters determined that the smoke was steam being generated from a “large quantity” of marijuana plants growing inside the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators initially estimated about 500 marijuana plants, but a thorough search of the home reportedly yielded about 2,500 plants in total.

Grow lights, chemical fertilizers, dehumidifiers, and propane heaters were also discovered in the home.

The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy confirmed that the address had no records of any license being issued for 2509 Auburn Road or any license issued to the homeowner, who is said to be from Massachusetts.

Investigators are working to determine if the operation is connected to recent searches in Lincoln, Kennebec, and Somerset counties.

There have not yet been any arrests made in connection with the illegal marijuana grow operation.

The name of the homeowner hasn’t been made public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

