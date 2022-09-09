Sherrill pleads to 14 charges in crime spree

Sep. 8—Daniel Eugene Sherrill was a busy man in late 2021 and March of this year, racking up more than a dozen charges — mostly burglaries — during that short span.

Last week Sherrill, 25, formerly of Camelia Dr., pleaded guilty to 14 charges and received a six-year prison sentence to be served at 35% as a Range II offender. He is being credited with 170 days already served in jail.

In addition, Sherrill is to pay more than $6,000 in restitution and is banned from contact with all of the victims in the cases.

Sherrill pleaded guilty to the following cases:

—Burglary of a Cumberland Fellowship Church building off West Ave. (restitution to be determined) on March 12;

—Burglary of Faith Baptist Church on March 14;

—Burglary of the Knights of Columbus building on Hwy. 70 E. (restitution set at $3,500) on Sept. 23;

—Assault, offense date not listed;

—Burglary of a DSSI building (restitution to be determined) on March 12;

—Burglary of a private residence (restitution set at $2,000) on Aug. 23, 2021;

—Theft of property of up to $1,000 of personal property stolen during burglary (restitution to be determined) on March 14;

—Theft of property of up to $1,000 of personal property stolen in a burglary (restitution to be determined) on March 14;

—Criminal trespassing of the Cumberland County Rescue Squad property (restitution set at $200) on March 12;

—Criminal trespassing of the Community Complex off Livingston Rd. (restitution set at $100) on March 12;

—Criminal trespassing of the Cumberland County Junior Jets storage building (restitution set at $666.13) on March 12;

—Vandalism of more than $2,500 relating to the Faith Baptist Church building on March 14;

—Domestic assault occurring on July 3, 2021; and,

—Vandalism of more than $2,500 occurring on Aug. 9 and involving property at the jail.

All remaining charges pending against Sherrill were dismissed. The pleas now qualify Sherrill as a career criminal, or persistent offender status, which will be used in the future to enhance punishment should new offenses are committed.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation, evaluation pending and continued to Nov. 9.

—Devin Patrick Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of absconding, 30 days in jail at 75% and then returned back on probation.

—Chance Lee Howard, two probation violations, agreed to serve the balance of a nine month sentence after failing drug test in court on Aug. 19.

—Tyler Lynn Loden, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of not reporting and agreed to serve balance of a two-year sentence with furlough to attend Adult and Teen Challenge program out-of-state.

—Christian Alexander Mena Lopez, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and lost judicial diversion. As a convicted felon, Lopez restarts probation of six years.

—Carl Richard Matthews, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3 at which time Matthews is to return to court with an attorney.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—Christian Gavin Radford, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail and then return back on supervised probation.

—Joe Levi Reagan, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—Cameron Ashley Newport Sherrill, probation violation, hearing continued to Oct. 3 at which time Sherrill is to return to court with an attorney.

—Robert Wayne Slagle, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—Donnie Ray Smith, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 9.

—Devin Cody Stokes, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, is to serve 90 days in jail and then restart supervised probation.

—Michael James Tomlinson, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of getting a new charge and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear for probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—David Edward Seickendick, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Seickendick and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

Deadline docket

—John Wesley Baker, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 9.

—Kelsey Autumn Finley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and introducing contraband into a penal institution, bond set at $10,000 and continued to Oct. 3.

—Timothy Shane Neely, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 7.

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Sept. 9.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, bond set at $20,000 and continued to Sept. 9.

Motions/hearings

—Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, first-degree murder, sentencing hearing continued to Oct 3.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession and driving on a suspended license, continued to Nov. 9 at which time Ports is to return to court with an attorney.

