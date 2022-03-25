Sherrodsville-area man, 82, reported missing, found in Columbus area when police stop van

An 82-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing on Thursday was found in the Columbus area Friday when Upper Arlington police stopped the van he was driving, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

The man's family reported him missing after they discovered he had not returned to his home in the Sherrodsville area by sunset, as was his habit.

A woman told a Tuscarawas County deputy that the man had stopped by her home to pick up paperwork at about 1 p.m. She said the 82-year-old, who also has diabetes, was going to get his tax returns filed at an unknown location in New Philadelphia.

After law enforcement agencies were advised to be on the lookout for him and his vehicle, Upper Arlington police stopped the van and found the missing man. He was taken to a hospital. His family was to take him home.

Another report from the sheriff's department said a 47-year-old man was arrested and booked at the Tuscarawas County jail on a charge of domestic violence after an incident on Melrose Circle NE in the Bolivar area on Tuesday. The female victim went to a hospital to be treated for an injury to her wrist.

A catalytic converter was stolen Sunday night from a 2007 Ford D-150 while it was parked at Tyler Moving and Storage, 240 16th St. SW, New Philadelphia, police were told.

A vehicle that had been reported stolen in Dover was found abandoned Thursday in the 7300 block of Eberhart Road NW, east of Strasburg. The keys were not inside.

A 2009 Honda CRF-250R motorcycle was reported to have been stolen from a garage Tuesday in the 600 block of Fair Avenue NE in New Philadelphia.

A man said his wallet was stolen from his truck at St. Peters Church and Eberhart roads NW in the Bolivar area on Tuesday morning. The suspect left in a silver/gray Hyundai with a loud exhaust, according to the complaint filed with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. The wallet contained identification, credit cards, a passport and Social Security card.

Story continues

A man from Maple Avenue NW in New Philadelphia told police Wednesday that his economic stimulus payments were deposited into someone else's account.

A revolver was found Thursday in Brightwood, according to a report filed by a refuse collection worker with the sheriff's office.

A man tried to pass $200 in counterfeit $20 bills Wednesday at CVS, 300 Oxford St., in Dover, police were told.

A camouflage bag of tools was taken from an unlocked car in the 1000 block of 11th Street NW, New Philadelphia, according to a Thursday police report.

A red Craftsman three-drawer toolbox was reported to have been stolen on Tuesday from a truck in the 500 block of 11th Street NW in New Philadelphia.

A rim and tire were taken from a boat trailer on Lloyd Street in Dover, police were told on Wednesday.

On Thursday, employees were charged with selling tobacco to underage persons at two Dover stores: Smoker Friendly, 833 Boulevard, and Speedway, 1127 N.Tuscarawas Ave. The incidents occurred during compliance checks by the sheriff's department.

A woman said her son and a friend were shot by a water bead gun that left marks on one of them. She said told police the incident happened Tuesday at East Elementary School in Dover.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Upper Arlington police find man reported missing from Sherrodsville