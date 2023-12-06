Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:45 a.m.
Vanderbilt was 27-55 in Mason's time with the team.
Google, on Wednesday, debuted a new AI model called Gemini. It's designed to go up against OpenAI's GPT-4.
Google unleashed its new Gemini AI platform on Wednesday, in hopes of clawing back market share from dominant rival OpenAI's GPT-4.
Microsoft closed its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard in October, but continues to face challenges from the FTC.
It also has a new AI accelerator, the Cloud TPU v5p
Algoriddim's djay Pro 5 arrives with several AI-enhanced mixing features including Next-gen Neural Mix, Crossfader Fusion and Fluid Beatgrid.
Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards, and exclusive perks. Here’s how to get a business credit card in 4 steps.
As the holiday season revs up, visions of shiny new cars and gadgets dance in many minds, but let's not overlook the unsung hero of road safety – tires.
What's considered normal when it comes to how often to have a bowel movement? Gastroenterologists explain.
Hoonigan released Electrikhana Two, the last video starring Ken Block, which was shot in Mexico City and showcases a one-off electric Audi.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 20,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
Everyone's favorite hooved menace is back on mobile with the launch of Goat Simulator 3 for iOS and Android.
It's another jam packed episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' with the L.A. Chargers running back and Matt Harmon. The two recap the Chargers riveting (hint of sarcasm) 6-0 win over the New England Patriots, discuss the MVP race and provide their top four RBs for the fantasy postseason.
Discord launched a major refresh of its mobile app on Tuesday, putting messaging front-and-center while making a host of small improvements that users have been asking for. Inspired by user feedback, the redesigned app tailors the mobile Discord experience for on-the-go use compared to its popular desktop app, while changing things up to better organize Discord's swiss army knife-like suite of social features. "Over time, the amount of *stuff* that Discord can do has grown exponentially."
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
In just 22 hours, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has racked up 85 million views, breaking a MrBeast video's record for most YouTube views in 24 hours. The excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is a decade in the making. The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago, in September 2013.
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe an angrier, more powerful tweener. Styling recalls bad boy C-Class AMG, inline-six up to 443 hp and 443 lb-ft.
Calm has released a new bedtime story, featuring an AI-generated version of Jimmy Stewart's voice.
How else can you think to fit a Mac into a stocking?