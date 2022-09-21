Sherwin Williams Announced Its 2023 Color of the Year—and It Evokes All The Coziness We're Craving
It's going to make you want to curl up in a blanket with a warm mug between your hands.
It's going to make you want to curl up in a blanket with a warm mug between your hands.
Pink isn't having a moment, pink IS the moment.
Warm and comfortable late summer day
South Dakota's ethics board won't publicly disclose the “appropriate action” it took.
There are only a handful of actors who have multiple films in their portfolio that made a major mark on culture as a whole. Susan Sarandon is one of the elite few, with a robust catalog that includes everything from a cult classic like The Rocky Horror Picture Show to the major moment in cinematic history that is Thelma & Louise.
"If we just told a history lesson, which we very well could have, that would be a documentary. Unfortunately, people wouldn’t be in the theaters doing the same thing we saw this weekend."View Entire Post ›
The weekend vacation followed a birthday celebration at Craig's in Los Angeles with friends on Thursday
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" by a piano ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral is inspiring mixed reaction online.
HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel story is showing us the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, but this time without a misogynistic bias.
The system will likely strengthen in the Caribbean this week. Long range models, which can change, show a major hurricane by late next week. Here’s more.
STORY: Biden slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an unprovoked war that some 40 U.N. members are helping Ukraine fight with funding and weapons.“A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter,” Biden said.Earlier on Wednesday, Putin ordered a Russian mobilization to fight in Ukraine and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of a looming Russian defeat. "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Biden said.
The Gossip Girl star is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.
STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.
King Charles is reportedly planning to cut Prince Harry, as well as Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, as official stand-ins should he be indisposed.
A royal reporter said the Duchess of Sussex made the “formal request” in a letter amid strained family relations.
A developing tropical system, known as Invest 98L, could spin up into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, forecasters warned Wednesday.
Some TikTokers are judging the mom for letting this happen — but others don't see the big deal.
Meghan Markle has mastered the phrase “never look like what you’re going through.” At the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, she accompanied hubby Prince Harry and royal family members to pay respect at London’s Westminster Abbey.
After an emotional outburst on the football field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Dallas Cowboys game last Sunday, Tom Brady publically apologized for his actions and hinted at what may have led him to throw his tablet and football helmet while yelling at his teammates from the sidelines. In Monday’s episode of the Let’s Go! […]