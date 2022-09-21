Sherwin Williams Announced Its 2023 Color of the Year—and It Evokes All The Coziness We're Craving

Reuters Videos

STORY: Biden slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an unprovoked war that some 40 U.N. members are helping Ukraine fight with funding and weapons.“A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter,” Biden said.Earlier on Wednesday, Putin ordered a Russian mobilization to fight in Ukraine and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of a looming Russian defeat. "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Biden said.