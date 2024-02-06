Sherwin-Williams issued $290K in penalties following 2023 explosion at North Texas plant

Sherwin-Williams is being issued $290,000 in penalties following an explosion in 2023 at the company’s paint plant in Garland that resulted in an injury, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued one repeat and eight serious citations to The Sherwin-Williams Company.

A fire erupted early on the morning of Aug. 7, 2023, at the Sherwin-Williams plant located at South Shiloh Road and Forest Lane. An employee suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

According to a notification of penalty issued Monday by OSHA, the company received its first serious citation because it failed to furnish the workplace to protect employees from hazards that either caused or were likely to cause death or serious physical harm due to being exposed to unstable chemical reactions.

The document further says that on Aug. 7, employees were exposed to fire and explosion hazards due to improper storage of chemicals.

In the second serious citation, the company allegedly failed to include a “relief valve” — designed to relieve pressure by a gas — in a relief system design, according to OSHA.

The third serious violation was cited because the company’s process hazard analysis did not identify hazards of self-reactive, thermally-sensitive chemicals and the potential for high ambient temperatures charged with organic oxidizers, the document states.

Hazards were present in the plant because the company did not address equipment near the control room when it evaluated the facility, resulting in a fourth serious citation.

The document further alleges Sherwin-Williams was issued a fifth citation because it did not develop or implement written operating procedures that provided clear instructions to safely conduct activities. On Aug. 7, operating procedures did not list operating limits, including temperature limits for organic peroxide, exposing employees to danger, the document says.

As part of the fifth violation, the company also did not develop or implement written operating procedures to address the consequences of deviations from the operating limits.

The company was issued a sixth and seventh citation because refresher training was not provided at least every three years to each employee involved in operating a process to assure employees understand procedures, which the document says also led to exposure to hazards.

The eight violation in the document says Sherwin-Williams did not establish written procedures to maintain the ongoing integrity of equipment including inspecting pressure vessels and piping systems.

The company was issued a repeat serious citation as it allegedly did not perform inspections and tests on equipment, including piping.

While the investigation has been completed, the case remains open, according to the Department of Labor.

Sherwin-Williams has 15 days from receipt of citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.