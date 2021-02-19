Sherwin-Williams: Strong Business, Premium Valuation
- By Nathan Parsh
The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW) reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results on Jan. 28. Revenue for the quarter improved 9.1% to $4.5 billion, which was $148 million higher than Wall Street analysts had expected. Adjusted earnings per share improved 82 cents, or 19.2%, to $5.09, which was 23 cents above estimates.
For the year, revenue increased 2.6% to a record $18.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $24.58 was a 16.4% improvement from the previous year and 43 cents above the midpoint of Sherwin-Williams' guidance given at the conclusion of the third-quarter.
Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with SHW. Click here to check it out.
All areas of the company reported growth in the quarter.
The Americas Group experienced an acceleration of growth from the previous quarter, with sales higher by 9% to $2.58 billion. Same-store sales for the largest component of Sherwin-Williams were up 9.3% due to strength in the do-it-yourself, residential repaint and new residential channels. Commercial and property management was up slightly, but exterior paint, interior paint and spray equipment were up double-digits. The segment margin improved 270 basis points to 21.7%.
Revenue for Consumer Brands Group were 13.6% higher at $613 million. As with the Americas Group, growth in DIY was especially robust. Gains in this channel were partially offset by slower growth in Europe and a decline in Asia. North American retail was the real driver for this segment, posting a double-digit increase from the prior year. Better volumes and an improvement in profitability for international markets led an adjusted segment margin of 13.6%, a 280-basis point improvement
Consumer Brand turned in an excellent second half of 2020 as fourth-quarter results were proceeded by a 23.5% increase in revenue in the third quarter. This was a marked improvement from the first half of the year as the segment fell by a double-digit percentage. Undoubtedly, this segment benefited from stimulus checks distributed during 2020 as consumers focused on home improvement while under various stages of social distancing restrictions.
Revenue of $1.3 billion for the Performance Coatings Group was a 7.3% increase from the prior year. All geographic regions and businesses performed well. Double-digit growth was seen in Asia, Europe and Latin America while North America was up low single digits. The best-performing businesses were coil, industrial wood and packaging. Automotive was up slightly despite the headwind of fewer miles driven related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The adjusted segment margin grew 100 basis points to 14.4%.
Gross margins expanded 140 basis points to 47.4% in the fourth quarter due to a combination of higher sales, better mix and lower input costs.
All segments of Sherwin-Williams produced higher sales for the year as well, with the Americas Group up by 9%, Consumer Brands Group improving 13.6% and Performance Coatings Group growing 7.3%. These numbers look even better considering much of the company's business was weak in the first half of 2020.
Sherwin-Williams' balance sheet appears to be in great shape. The company ended 2020 with total assets of $20.4 billion, including current assets of $4.6 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $227 million. Inventories of $1.8 billion were in line with the prior year's levels, showing that Sherwin-Williams is carrying enough product to meet demand. The company had total liabilities of $16.8 billion, including current liabilities of $4.6 billion. Total debt was $10.1 billion, but just $25 million of debt due in 2021. Debt maturities over the next few years are very manageable. The company has $660 million due in 2022, nothing due in 2023, $500 million due in 2024 and $650 million due in 2025.
The company generated operating cash of $3.4 billion, distributed $488 million of dividends and repurchased 3.9 million shares of stock at an average price of $618 during the year.
Sherwin-Williams provided guidance for 2021 as well. Adjusted earnings per share is projected in a range of $26.40 to $27.20, which would be a 9% growth at the midpoint. Guidance for the year implies a growth rate that is solid, but below the five- and 10-year compound annual growth rates of 15.4% and 19.5%, respectively. This growth is coming off a fairly high base from the previous year, so I am not too worried about a slight deacceleration in bottom-line growth.
Final thoughts
Beyond turning in an excellent fourth-quarter and full year, Sherwin-Williams has long been an extremely shareholder-friendly company. The company has reduced its share count by an average of 1.2% since 2011. Sherwin-Williams announced on Feb. 17 that it was adding an additional 15 million shares to its current share repurchase authorization. This represents more than 16% of the outstanding share count and would result in the retiring of more stock than what occurred from the 2011 to 2020 time period.
At the same time, Sherwin-Williams announced that it was increasing its dividend by 23.1% for the upcoming March 12 distribution date. The company has now increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Shares yield less than 1% at the moment, but the company has provided investors with a compound annual growth rate of almost 14% for its dividend over the last decade.
All of Sherwin-Williams' business segments closed out 2020 on a high note. Results for the year were higher even as the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted business during parts of the first half. This speaks volumes to Sherwin-Williams' ability to endure a tough economic environment and thrive.
Unfortunately for those who don't yet have a position in the name, the market is quite aware of the positives going for the company. Shares are up more than 25% over the last year and higher by 182% over the last five years. Both marks are significantly higher than the returns for the S&P 500 index during this periods of time.
With a current price of $720, Sherwin-Williams trades at 26.9 times 2021 earnings estimates, a premium to the price-earnings ratio of 22.2 that the stock has averaged since 2010.
Shares also appear expensive against their GF Value.
Shares have a GF Value of $520.77. As presently priced, Sherwin-Williams trades with a price-to-GF Value of 1.38, earning a rating of significantly overvalued from GuruFocus.
However, Sherman-Williams' business strength and its shareholder returns, especially its dividend growth streak, remind me of another quality company in a different sector that has appeared overvalued for quite some time. As I wrote earlier this week when discussing Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), the price of doing business with a quality company is that the stock often appears overvalued.
Value investors are likely to eschew a name like Sherwin-Williams due to the valuation. Investors looking to partner with an excellent company that provides considerable shareholder returns, both in the stock price and through dividends and share repurchases, Sherwin-Williams is a worthy company to consider for purchase even if it trades with an elevated earnings multiple.
Disclosure: The author has a long position in Abbott Laboratories.
Read more here:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.