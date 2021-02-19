Sherwin-Williams: Strong Business, Premium Valuation

GuruFocus.com

- By Nathan Parsh

The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW) reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results on Jan. 28. Revenue for the quarter improved 9.1% to $4.5 billion, which was $148 million higher than Wall Street analysts had expected. Adjusted earnings per share improved 82 cents, or 19.2%, to $5.09, which was 23 cents above estimates.

For the year, revenue increased 2.6% to a record $18.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $24.58 was a 16.4% improvement from the previous year and 43 cents above the midpoint of Sherwin-Williams' guidance given at the conclusion of the third-quarter.


All areas of the company reported growth in the quarter.

The Americas Group experienced an acceleration of growth from the previous quarter, with sales higher by 9% to $2.58 billion. Same-store sales for the largest component of Sherwin-Williams were up 9.3% due to strength in the do-it-yourself, residential repaint and new residential channels. Commercial and property management was up slightly, but exterior paint, interior paint and spray equipment were up double-digits. The segment margin improved 270 basis points to 21.7%.

Revenue for Consumer Brands Group were 13.6% higher at $613 million. As with the Americas Group, growth in DIY was especially robust. Gains in this channel were partially offset by slower growth in Europe and a decline in Asia. North American retail was the real driver for this segment, posting a double-digit increase from the prior year. Better volumes and an improvement in profitability for international markets led an adjusted segment margin of 13.6%, a 280-basis point improvement

Consumer Brand turned in an excellent second half of 2020 as fourth-quarter results were proceeded by a 23.5% increase in revenue in the third quarter. This was a marked improvement from the first half of the year as the segment fell by a double-digit percentage. Undoubtedly, this segment benefited from stimulus checks distributed during 2020 as consumers focused on home improvement while under various stages of social distancing restrictions.

Revenue of $1.3 billion for the Performance Coatings Group was a 7.3% increase from the prior year. All geographic regions and businesses performed well. Double-digit growth was seen in Asia, Europe and Latin America while North America was up low single digits. The best-performing businesses were coil, industrial wood and packaging. Automotive was up slightly despite the headwind of fewer miles driven related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The adjusted segment margin grew 100 basis points to 14.4%.

Gross margins expanded 140 basis points to 47.4% in the fourth quarter due to a combination of higher sales, better mix and lower input costs.

All segments of Sherwin-Williams produced higher sales for the year as well, with the Americas Group up by 9%, Consumer Brands Group improving 13.6% and Performance Coatings Group growing 7.3%. These numbers look even better considering much of the company's business was weak in the first half of 2020.

Sherwin-Williams' balance sheet appears to be in great shape. The company ended 2020 with total assets of $20.4 billion, including current assets of $4.6 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $227 million. Inventories of $1.8 billion were in line with the prior year's levels, showing that Sherwin-Williams is carrying enough product to meet demand. The company had total liabilities of $16.8 billion, including current liabilities of $4.6 billion. Total debt was $10.1 billion, but just $25 million of debt due in 2021. Debt maturities over the next few years are very manageable. The company has $660 million due in 2022, nothing due in 2023, $500 million due in 2024 and $650 million due in 2025.

The company generated operating cash of $3.4 billion, distributed $488 million of dividends and repurchased 3.9 million shares of stock at an average price of $618 during the year.

Sherwin-Williams provided guidance for 2021 as well. Adjusted earnings per share is projected in a range of $26.40 to $27.20, which would be a 9% growth at the midpoint. Guidance for the year implies a growth rate that is solid, but below the five- and 10-year compound annual growth rates of 15.4% and 19.5%, respectively. This growth is coming off a fairly high base from the previous year, so I am not too worried about a slight deacceleration in bottom-line growth.

Final thoughts

Beyond turning in an excellent fourth-quarter and full year, Sherwin-Williams has long been an extremely shareholder-friendly company. The company has reduced its share count by an average of 1.2% since 2011. Sherwin-Williams announced on Feb. 17 that it was adding an additional 15 million shares to its current share repurchase authorization. This represents more than 16% of the outstanding share count and would result in the retiring of more stock than what occurred from the 2011 to 2020 time period.

At the same time, Sherwin-Williams announced that it was increasing its dividend by 23.1% for the upcoming March 12 distribution date. The company has now increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Shares yield less than 1% at the moment, but the company has provided investors with a compound annual growth rate of almost 14% for its dividend over the last decade.

All of Sherwin-Williams' business segments closed out 2020 on a high note. Results for the year were higher even as the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted business during parts of the first half. This speaks volumes to Sherwin-Williams' ability to endure a tough economic environment and thrive.

Unfortunately for those who don't yet have a position in the name, the market is quite aware of the positives going for the company. Shares are up more than 25% over the last year and higher by 182% over the last five years. Both marks are significantly higher than the returns for the S&P 500 index during this periods of time.

With a current price of $720, Sherwin-Williams trades at 26.9 times 2021 earnings estimates, a premium to the price-earnings ratio of 22.2 that the stock has averaged since 2010.

Shares also appear expensive against their GF Value.

Sherwin-Williams: Strong Business, Premium Valuation
Sherwin-Williams: Strong Business, Premium Valuation

Shares have a GF Value of $520.77. As presently priced, Sherwin-Williams trades with a price-to-GF Value of 1.38, earning a rating of significantly overvalued from GuruFocus.

However, Sherman-Williams' business strength and its shareholder returns, especially its dividend growth streak, remind me of another quality company in a different sector that has appeared overvalued for quite some time. As I wrote earlier this week when discussing Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), the price of doing business with a quality company is that the stock often appears overvalued.

Value investors are likely to eschew a name like Sherwin-Williams due to the valuation. Investors looking to partner with an excellent company that provides considerable shareholder returns, both in the stock price and through dividends and share repurchases, Sherwin-Williams is a worthy company to consider for purchase even if it trades with an elevated earnings multiple.

Disclosure: The author has a long position in Abbott Laboratories.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) took center stage last spring when it became the first to bring an investigational coronavirus vaccine into human trials. Nine months later, it brought that vaccine to the public after earning an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Moderna's shares are up 60% so far in 2021.

  • The Best Growth Stock No One Is Talking About

    What company has turned $250 million into $100 billion in the past 25 years by focusing mostly on online marketplaces? You might be thinking Amazon, but the company I'm actually referring to is IAC/InterActiveGroup (NASDAQ: IAC), the interactive media conglomerate long led by media mogul Barry Diller. Following its spinoff of Match Group last year, IAC -- along with the 10 enterprises it has spun off over its history -- would be worth about $100 billion, according to a recent shareholder letter from the company.

  • Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Pembina Pipeline's (TSE:PPL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Pembina Pipeline Corporation ( TSE:PPL ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares...

  • Bill Ackman Slims Down Top Holdings in 4th Quarter

    Guru adds no new positions during the quarter

  • Coronavirus variants are like 'tidal waves' once they fully arrive

    Although the U.S. finally reached an important milestone in the number of vaccinations surpassing the number of COVID-19 cases, the country is not out of the woods yet.

  • Natural Gas Prices Plunge 99% in Oklahoma as Supply Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst of the squeeze on natural gas supplies appears to have passed as spot prices in Oklahoma plunged 99% on Thursday, ending a dramatic rally amid the chaos caused by extreme cold weather in the central U.S.Supply for next-day delivery at the Oneok Gas Transportation hub in Oklahoma traded at $4 per million British thermal units on Thursday, according to traders. That’s down from $1,250 on the previous day and in line with prices seen just over a week ago.The extreme price reversal comes as temperatures rise in Texas following several days of frigid conditions. Data published early on Thursday from state grid operator Ercot showed electricity demand above 50 gigawatts for the first time since Monday, signaling fewer blackouts are needed to keep the system stable. About 400,000 homes and businesses in Texas were without power, according to Poweroutage.us, down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.The drop in Oklahoma prices also followed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order less than a day earlier that gas in the state be offered to state power generators before it can be shipped out of Texas.Production of the fuel is also starting to recover from the cold, Output from the Lower 48 U.S. states rose 2.4% Thursday, BloombergNEF data show. Supply had tumbled as the polar blast triggered blackouts and caused liquids to freeze inside pipes, forcing wells to shut. Flows to liquefied natural gas export terminals also climbed as power was restored to the Cameron plant in Louisiana.Natural gas futures fell 4.3% in New York after government data showed a smaller-than-expected drop in stockpiles of the heating fuel for last week. The report doesn’t reflect this week’s extreme cold, however.The Oneok system is a key link between Great Plains gas fields and major population centers in the Midwest and East. The network has about 2,400 miles (3,860 kilometers) of pipe connecting to 130 gas fields, six major storage facilities and a dozen interstate systems that carry the fuel to Chicago and other cities.(Updates with futures settlement in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Has Soared 785%, Delighting Many Shareholders

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies...

  • What the emergence of variants does, and doesn’t, mean for pandemic progress

    Mistakes, or mutations, happen on average once every couple of weeks in any chain of transmission. The variants that have arisen recently—known as B.1.1.7 (first identified in the UK), B.1.351 (identified in South Africa) and P.1 (identified in Brazil)—all have a large number of mutations that have physically altered the virus. Such changes can also undermine our immune system’s ability to detect these new versions of the virus when it has only seen the old version.

  • Germany's Daimler sees 2021 pandemic recovery driving sales, profits

    Daimler AG expects significant improvements in sales and operating profit in 2021 and will make up for lost production caused by a semiconductor chip shortage by the end of the year, the German carmaker said on Thursday. The outlook sent shares in the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars up 2.5% in early trading. Bottlenecks causing a shortage of semiconductor chips will reduce its sales mostly in the first quarter, Daimler said.

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes major u-turn on Bitcoin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was involved in another Twitter storm overnight, tweeting that Bitcoin is “almost as BS as fiat money” in spite of Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion investment.

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • Think a $1,400 Stimulus Check Is Generous? Here's How to Turn It Into $14,000

    Once that happens, millions of Americans will be in line for a third stimulus check, this time worth $1,400. Given that the last stimulus check came to just $600, a $1,400 payment is a much more substantial windfall. Investing over a long period of time is a great way to grow wealth because as your portfolio increases in value, you can keep reinvesting your gains for added benefit.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    For an individual investor to beat the market, you need an edge. Investing strategies come in different forms and you can rely on several factors to achieve the end goal of strong returns. Be it following analyst ratings, upcoming catalysts or recognizing the latest market moving trends. There is another option: following the signal from those in the know – the corporate insiders. These are the company officers whose positions give them both access to frequently privileged information on business plans and finances and the experience necessary to translate that into smart stock trades. And better yet – they are not wholly free actors. Being responsible to shareholders and Boards of Directors for company profits, these insiders cannot use their inside knowledge for selfish purposes. Which means that following their stock trades, especially of their own companies, can be a viable investment strategy. Fortunately, federal regulations require that the insiders make their inside trades public – to keep the playing field level. To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Calix, Inc. (CALX) The first stock we're looking at is Calix, a cloud computing tech company. Calix follows a subscription model, offering cloud software, systems, platforms, services, and solutions to the communications industry. Calix’s products give the customers real-time data and data insights into their end-users, allowing them to more efficiently monetize their business and customer interactions. Calix, like many high-tech software platform companies, offers a system that can streamline operations – a vital advantage in today’s expanding remote work climate. The company’s revenues reflect the growth-oriented environment: the top line showed year-over-year growth in each quarter of 2020, with the most recent, Q4, coming in at $170 million being the best of the past two years. EPS, at 37 cents, was up 15% from Q3, and was positive for the second quarter in a row – a feat the company had been unable to achieve over the past two years. With a background like that, it’s no wonder that this stock is seeing insider buying. The most recent purchase is from Board member Donald Listwin, who bought up 20,000 shares, shelling out almost $715,000. 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein, of Cowen, notes that Calix has adopted an age-old strategy for beating the forecasts: “4Q20 fuels our view that near- and long-term earnings power and cash flow continue to be significantly greater than what Street has modeled… we respectfully note that CALX has established a clear pattern of appropriately and admirably taking a highly conservative stance as to risk assessment and, concomitantly, under-promising and over-delivering.” Silverstein clearly likes Calix’s approach, and he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). On top of this, the analyst gives the stock a $45 price target, which implies a one-year upside of 23%. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys and 2 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $37.40 average price target indicates a modest upside from current levels. (See CALX stock analysis on TipRanks) DXC Technology Company (DXC) Founded in 2017, in part as a spin-off from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, DXC is a leader in the business-to-business (B2B) IT field. The company’s products allow global companies to run their critical systems and ops efficiently, with security and scalability at a variety of levels. DXC’s enterprise tech enhances performance and competitiveness, and therefore the customer experience. The company has been seeing a dropoff in revenues over the past two years. It saw $19.5 billion in revenues for calendar year 2020, but is on track come in at ~$18 billion for fiscal 2021. The most recent quarter reported, fiscal 3Q21, showed $4.29 billion at the top line, falling 14.6% year over year. However, earnings, at $4.29, were far stronger than the 80-cent and 96-cent losses reported in the previous two quarters. Despite the falling revenues, the company has maintained its dividend, paying out 21 cents per common share over the past year, for a current yield of 3.2%. Looking at the recent insider trades, we see that Board member Raul Fernandez made two purchases this month, buying up 11,443. Fernandez paid nearly $300,00 for the new shares. In a comprehensive review of DXC, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes: “We believe that FQ3/21’s results provided proof points that DXC’s transformation is progressing. In terms of customer focus, we note that revenue in the quarter increased 3.1% q/q and 1.7%... the second quarter in a row of sequential improvement…” Perlin went on to list several reasons for his bullish thesis: “1) management succeeding on its strategic plan and achieving its FY22 targets; 2) DXC evolving into an at-scale digital / new technology player, which should help offset declines in traditional solutions; and 3) valuation is attractive relative to peers, especially given potential upside to synergy targets.” Perlin uses these comments to support an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on DXC, and a $38 price target that indicates room for a robust 46% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here) The Wall Street analysts are taking a range of views on this stock, as shown by the 10 recent reviews – which include 4 Buys and 6 Holds. Added up, it comes out to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target, at $31, implies a 19% one-year upside from the current trading price of $26.06. (See DXC stock analysis on TipRanks) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Last but not least is Northern Oil and Gas, a highly localized hydrocarbon explorer, with assets in the states of Montana and North Dakota, specifically, the Williston Basin. NOG owns a large acreage footprint in the region, holding title to the lands on which developers will drill and complete oil and gas wells. This year, NOG has made two moves to increase its operating capital. The second move was announced on February 8 – an offering of senior notes at 8.125%, due in 2028. Proceeds are to be used to repay various outstanding debts and interest obligations, and then to help fund acquisition of new natural gas assets. The new land acquisitions targeted are in the Appalachian region, and will mark a true expansion for Northern Oil and Gas. The first capital move, however, is more interesting for this current article. On February 4, the company announced that it was putting 12.5 million shares of common stock on the market, at a price of $9.75 per share. Capital raised will be used first to fund the Appalachian Basin land buy, and then to repay debt and fund general operations – these are standard conditions on this type of capital drive. Company Board member Stuart Lasher bought 25,000 shares of NOG just a few days after the public stock offering was announced. The recent bloc of shares was picked up for $243,750. RBC’s Scott Hanold is clearly bullish on this company’s expansion to a new region, writing, “NOG's Appalachian acquisition was strategic by accelerating leverage reduction, balance sheet clean-up, and diversifying its asset and commodity footprints. The move into the Marcellus gas play underpins management's aptitude to focus on generating the best economic returns…” Hanold rates NOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target suggests the stock has room for 37% growth this year. (To watch Hanold’s track record, click here) With 4 recent reviews, all Buys, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous. Northern’s shares are priced at $10.99 and they have an average price target of $14.75, indicating that the stock has a 34% one-year upside potential. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Smartest Dog Breeds

    Dogs can be a person's best friend, but they also protect, rescue, assist and support humans in all kinds of situations. Here are the smartest breeds.

  • Griffin Says ‘There’s No Doubt’ Short Selling Will Be Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel founder Ken Griffin said the Reddit-fueled market turmoil last month will diminish the amount of short selling by hedge funds.“There’s no doubt in the foreseeable future the amount of short selling will be reduced by the events of the last couple of weeks,” Griffin said Friday in an interview with CNBC.A day earlier, Griffin testified before the House Financial Services Committee along with the heads of Reddit, Robinhood Markets and Melvin Capital Management. Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks angered retail investors and prompted the hearing.Read more: Robinhood, Citadel Spar With Lawmakers Over Retail Trading Citadel, Griffin and his partners invested $2 billion in Melvin, which incurred heavy losses wagering against GameStop and other companies. Citadel’s hedge fund business has about $34 billion under management. (Updates with GameStop in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Should You Add at Least a Little Bitcoin to Your Portfolio?

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the hottest investment on the planet right now, and it's making a lot of noise in the markets. This digital currency has been around since 2009 but has experienced recent all-time highs that have helped many investors double their returns in only a few months. As the world's first decentralized currency to hit the market, many believe that Bitcoin and its blockchain technology can revolutionize financial services.