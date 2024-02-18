Sherwood police make arrest in Feb. 1 homicide investigation

SHERWOOD, Ark. – A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred earlier in the month was taken into custody by the Sherwood Police Department Saturday evening.

Police said that 19-year-old Darian Bennett was wanted for his role in a deadly Feb. 1 shooting that happened near the intersection of East Woodruff Avenue and Walker Creek Drive.

According to the SPD, officers were responding to a vehicle accident in the area around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 1. Police said they received 911 calls that reported possible gunshots in that area.

When officers responded, they said they found a person dead inside of a car still at the scene.

Bennett is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center and is facing a charge of capital murder.

