Sherwyn Syder last seen Monday leaving group home in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port ST. Lucie Police are asking for help in finding a 42-year-old man described as missing and endangered.

Sherwyn Syder last was seen about 4 p.m. Monday when he walked away from a group home in the 300 block of Southwest Todd Avenue, police stated. The address is just north of Crosstown Parkway between Southwest Airoso and Southwest Bayshore boulevards.

Sherwyn Syder

Syder is 160 pounds and 5 feet 9 inches. A description of the clothing he wore was not available.

Syder takes medication, but is thought to have his medication with him, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson.

Those with information about where Syder is are asked to call 911.

