Sheryl Lee Ralph opens up about her iconic Emmy Awards speech

Prince Harry was only told of the queen's death by his father King Charles five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.Victoria Ward, the respected royal correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, made the astonishing claim Sunday, amid a deepening sense that relations and trust between Harry and the Windsors