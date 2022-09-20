Sheryl Lee Ralph opens up about her iconic Emmy Awards speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Monday and opened up about her iconic Emmys speech that was decades in the making.
King Charles is reportedly planing to cut Prince Harry, as well as Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, as official stand-ins should he be indisposed.
A friend of Miller's told Vanity Fair that the actor was upset over not getting an invite to one of Sarandon's dinner parties.
Within the past few years, more and more celebrities have felt liberated, wanting to share their confidence with the world on the platform OnlyFans. Not only does it provide more confidence for a lot of them, but it also supplies a hefty paycheck: the best of both worlds. Many stars, from Disney alum Bella Thorne […]
The late Queen's groom paid a personal tribute to her yesterday, looping her riding headscarf through the saddle of her favourite pony Emma as they said farewell.
The "Late Show" host called out the Florida governor over his ugliest stunt yet.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has already gone down in history as a once-in-a-lifetime event, with huge praise reaped on both the organizers and the tireless broadcasters coordinating events and beaming them across the world. All except… Two Australian commentators, Tracey Grimshaw and Peter Overton, working for the Channel Nine network were clearly caught […]
Not every royal is inheriting the same amount.
Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, played a big role in the late monarch’s funeral service on Monday. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest kids paid tribute to the queen by joining the royal family procession at Westminster Abbey—the site of the queen's 1953 coronation and where she married Prince Philip. The royal siblings followed the coffin behind their parents, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. And right behind them were their aunt a
"LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!" wrote the former president, who was not invited to the queen's funeral.
Sofía Vergara never fails to wow and amaze her loyal fans. Whether it be a show-stopping outfit at the Emmys or a stunning throwback photo, she knows how to take everyone’s breath away every single time. Today is no different. On Sept 18, the Modern Family alum uploaded a cheeky and beautiful snapshot of herself rocking […]
While President Biden attends the Queen's state funeral, former presidents Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Carter have been invited to Washington to memorialize the monarch.
Prince Harry and Princess Charlotte shared a sweet smile at the Queen's funeral, where they were seated next to each other in a pew.
Prince Harry was reportedly devastated that the Queen's initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform for her final vigil.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found time to a moment on their trip to the U.K. to check in with their niece and nephews George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Enrique Iglesias fell for an age-old trick during a recent fan meet-and-greet.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was only told of the queen’s death by his father King Charles five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.Victoria Ward, the respected royal correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, made the astonishing claim Sunday, amid a deepening sense that relations and trust between Harry and the Windsors
"She's pretty involved in all things Betty Buzz," says a shirtless actor in Blake Lively's latest commercial
Kaley Cuoco hit the red carpet for the 2022 Emmy Awards accompanied by her new boyfriend and her sculpted legs in a mini dress. Kaley loves intense workouts.
Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims the married Maroon 5 frontman asked if he could name his baby after her.