Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter is her stylist — see her 2024 Golden Globes look

Sheryl Lee Ralph trusts one very close person to style her for all her award show moments: her daughter.

The “Abbott Elementary” star once again gave her stylist daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice a shout-out while at the 2024 Golden Globes awards.

“I’m so happy to say, my daughter is my stylist, Ivycoco23” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” host Rachel Smith on the red carpet pre-show on Jan. 7. “I had no idea that she was this talented. I mean, the way that she just puts it all together for me.”

Shimmying, she added, “I love it.”

Ralph is elegantly dressed in a Safiyaa black gown with bright yellow sleeves and long bow down the back. She was iced with a Daniel William Diamonds necklace and a Fernando Jorge ring.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Ralph's daughter has been her stylist for all her red carpet moments. Last year, ahead of the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards told People how Maurice took on the role.

“My daughter, Ivy Coco, is my stylist, and has been my stylist since the beginning of the awards season," she said. "And I said to her, ‘Coco, I need you to tell me what do I need?’ And she said, ‘Mommy, you’ve got to rise like a phoenix, but younger.’”

At the time, the actor said, “She has been very intentional about making sure it is fresh, that it is relatable and it is about the now.”

Ralph, meanwhile, is looking forward to the return of her hit ABC shot. “Abbott Elementary” returns for its third season, with Ralph saying “Feb. 7th can’t come soon enough for me.”

The show, created by Quinta Brunson, is nominated for best television series (musical or comedy). Brunson is also up for best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy).

The 2024 Golden Globes awards are hosted by Jo Koy from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The awards show will be airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Follow along as TODAY.com updates the winners list throughout the night.

