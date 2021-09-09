Sheryl Sandberg: How Facebook can help small businesses weather the pandemic

Sheryl Sandberg
·4 min read

For mother and daughter Lisa Dunnigan and Tosha Wright, two things run in the family: an entrepreneurial streak and a passion for teaching. Five years ago, the former educators from Lithia Springs, Georgia, combined their enthusiasm to start The Wright Stuff Chics, an online apparel store selling graphic tees and gifts for teachers.

Their business soared – until the pandemic hit. In-person conferences, their main source of sales, ceased to exist, and they struggled to keep afloat during the COVID-19 downturn.

“When you're an entrepreneur and you have a passion for what you do, but yet you don't have the working capital to do that, it ends up causing so many levels of stress,” Lisa said.

COVID hurt minority-owned businesses

Lisa and Tosha are part of a disturbing trend. In a survey of more than 35,000 small business leaders across 30 countries and territories, conducted in July and August for Facebook’s "Global State of Small Business Report," we found that U.S. minority-led small businesses were at least 50% more likely to be closed, to have lower sales and to be forced to lay off workers than businesses run by white people.

Nobody should be surprised. Before COVID-19, minority-owned businesses faced greater structural challenges in accessing credit and capital. Researchers from the Brookings Institution found that the major banks approved about 60% of loans applied for by white small business owners, only 50% of loans applied for by Latinx small business owners and just 29% of loans applied for by Black small business owners.

Lisa Dunnigan and Tosha Wright own The Wright Stuff Chics, an online apparel store selling graphic tees and gifts for teachers.
Lisa Dunnigan and Tosha Wright own The Wright Stuff Chics, an online apparel store selling graphic tees and gifts for teachers.

In addition, a 2018 study showed that when Black, Latino and white men visited Los Angeles-area banks to apply for small business loans, the Black and Latino men were asked to give more personal information than their white counterparts – even though the Black and Latino men had better incomes, assets and credit scores.

Yet, the ability to access capital quickly is the thing that small businesses need most now to survive. According to Facebook’s small business survey, released Thursday, 60% of owners stated they had some form of difficulty in paying business-related expenses, and roughly a quarter reported struggling to pay debt (26%), bills (25%), rent (25%) and employee wages (24%).

What is the solution? Government can assist, of course, but perhaps the best sources of help for small businesses are bigger businesses. For example, we heard firsthand from our small business vendors in the early days of the pandemic that they were struggling with cash flow.

They told us this is often because their invoices are rarely paid early or even on time for that matter. It can take up to 90 days for small businesses to get paid for their work, a lag in revenue that can be too much to bear on tiny pandemic-era margins.

Tarren Bragdon: Pandemic unemployment benefits end today. Why that's good for workers and the economy.

So last year, we piloted a program with our diverse suppliers where Facebook buys their invoices for a low fixed, one-time fee (that covers the cost of the transaction). The supplier gets paid immediately and can use that money to pay their bills, rent and employees.

When the invoice is due, the program collects the payment, and we can use that money to buy more invoices. On Oct. 1, we will open the program to diverse-owned small businesses that are not Facebook suppliers, and we will fund the program with $100 million.

Putting small businesses first

The program is already helping small businesses owners like Lisa and Tosha. They applied and Facebook bought their invoices for apparel they had sold to local school districts. Facebook paid Lisa and Tosha quickly, which allowed them to keep their staff employed and their doors open throughout the pandemic.

Business: Health leaders: We're asking American businesses to create #COVIDSafeZones. Here's how.

For the recovery to fully take hold, supporting our nation’s small businesses needs to be put front and center. They not only represent the backbone of our economy, but also the heart of so many of our communities.

Facebook and other large businesses with greater resources and capital have an important role to play in helping small businesses not just survive the pandemic but thrive.

Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg

In times of crisis, it’s our responsibility to help those who are struggling. And with a little bit of cash flow support, entrepreneurs like Lisa and Tosha can keep their passion for business going.

Sheryl Sandberg is chief operating officer of Facebook and the founder of LeanIn.org. Follow her on Instagram: @sherylsandberg

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sheryl Sandberg: How Facebook helps minority-led businesses thrive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sloane Stephens Is Yet Another Black Athlete Facing Racism Online: "This Isn't Talked About Enough"

    Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, lost in the third round during this year's tournament on Sept. 3 to Germany's Angelique Kerber.

  • WILLOW Is the First Artist to Wear PacSun's Gender-Free Collection While Performing at the Store

    WILLOW performed at PacSun's Downtown LA store on Wednesday, Sept. 8, to help launch the brand's first gender-free, eco, sustainable line called Colour Range . "[Colour Range] represents inclusivity, and we feel WILLOW's self expression and free style in how she approaches her clothing options is the perfect fit for us," Brie Olson, President of PacSun, explained to POPSUGAR. WILLOW chose to wear the Eco Oversize Hoodie and matching Eco Washed Sweatpants underneath a denim jacket, teamed with black high-tops for her appearance.

  • Thank Heavens Lori Harvey Gave Us a Peek at the Back of Her Dress, ‘Cause Whew, Is It Sexy

    Hey, can someone check on Michael B. Jordan real quick? 'Cause we just want to make sure he's doing OK after seeing Lori Harvey's latest outfit. The always-stylish model attended the Peter Dundas x Revolve runway show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday and wore quite the head-turning piece from the capsule collection to celebrate its debut.

  • 'Stan' culture needs to stop – or at least radically change. Here's why.

    "Stan" culture can lead to everything from "addictive tendencies" to "stalking behavior," and experts say such volatility should be reevaluated.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • A woman who says her employer denied her request to finish at 5 p.m. so she could collect her daughter from day care won $254,000 after a legal challenge

    Alice Thompson told the BBC she asked to work flexibly to collect her daughter from day care and resigned when her request wasn't properly considered.

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Got a job offer elsewhere? Google recruiters reportedly want proof.

    Recruiters for the tech giant will ask candidates for documentary evidence of a rival offer, according to a new report from The Information.

  • The war for engagement — not pay or perks — is driving the Great Resignation

    The conventional wisdom that more people across the board are more likely than ever to leave their jobs is wrong, according to extensive polling by Gallup. What is true: Self-identified disengaged workers are ditching jobs faster than ever, the data reveals. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Engagement, not pay or perks, is the leading indicator — and chief reason — for the record turnover many companies are experiencing today.Happy employ

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • The IRS Is Rewarding Retirement Savers With Up to $2,000. Do You Qualify?

    Don't miss out on this special tax credit that could reduce or eliminate your tax bill if you qualify.

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente

  • Boeing: Directors to face investor lawsuit over fatal crashes

    Shareholders can sue Boeing over claims it ignored safety warnings about its 737 Max plane, a US judge rules.

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Microsoft delays office reopening date indefinitely in United States

    "Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we've decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we're able to do so safely based on public health guidance," Microsoft said https://bit.ly/2X34nlh in a blog post. Microsoft had earlier said it will open its Redmond headquarter as well as other U.S. offices on Oct. 4. Some big tech firms are delaying a return to office, while others like Apple and Facebook Inc are making vaccinations mandatory due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

  • AI tools that companies use to scan resumes are stopping 27 million people finding new jobs, a Harvard report says

    Automated resume scanners regularly overlook viable candidates and ignore the skills these people can offer, a Harvard report found.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Natural Gas Jumps to 7-Year High as Winter Supply Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures soared to a seven-year high amid escalating concerns about tight supplies heading into the winter-heating season. Gas prices are soaring across the northern hemisphere as anxiety mounts about the prospects of a supply crunch in coming weeks when cold weather begins to descend and homeowners switch on furnaces. A confluence of production and processing disruptions are running headlong into robust demand for the fuel in some of the world’s biggest economies.

  • Ford to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop making cars in India and take a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave the major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The U.S. carmaker entered India 25 years ago but still has less than 2% of the passenger vehicle market having struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. Ford said in a statement on Thursday that it had accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion in 10 years in India and demand for its new vehicles had been weak.