Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company. In a post on Facebook, she said that “this feels like the right time to step away” and that she would continue to advise the company.

Sandberg spent 14 years as Meta’s COO and Mark Zuckerberg’s top lieutenant and 12 years on the company’s board. Her role as board member will officially end in May. “After I left my role as COO, I remained on the board to help ensure a successful transition,” she wrote. “Under Mark's leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away.”

Meta hasn’t commented on who may take over the board seat. During her time with Meta, Sandberg was known for leading the company’s multibillion-dollar ad business. According to Axios , revenue grew 43,000% during her tenure. But her status within the company had changed in recent years as Zuckerberg embraced the metaverse, which doesn’t currently have a clear path for an advertising business.

“Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. “I look forward to this next chapter together!”