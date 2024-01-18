Sheryl Sandberg to step down from Meta board

Chloe Kim - BBC News
·2 min read
Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The former chief operating officer of Meta, Sheryl Sandberg, is leaving the company's board of directors.

Ms Sandberg, one of the most high-profile women in the tech industry, said that "this feels like the right time to step away" as Meta is "well-positioned for the future".

She will serve as an informal advisor to the company going forward.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg thanked her for the "extraordinary contributions" to the company.

Ms Sandberg, 54, joined the firm when it was a small start-up named Facebook. A veteran of Google, she helped turn its advertising business into a profit powerhouse, as the company grew to include Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Her books, including Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead - which she described as a "sort of feminist manifesto" - made her a global celebrity.

The company also faced massive criticism under her watch, including misinformation during the 2016 election, the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal in 2018, and the Capitol riot in 2021.

She posted about her departure in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying she has a "heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories".

She said that serving as Facebook and Meta's COO for over 14 years and a board member for 12 years was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

Shortly after Ms Sandberg's announcement, Mr Zuckerberg responded with a short reply.

"Thank you Sheryl for the extraordinary contributions you have made to our company and community over the years," he commented on her post. "Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years."

Meta is facing new challenges as countries tighten social media regulations and iPhone maker Apple changes its privacy rules, hitting the social media firm's targeted ad business.

Growth in the number of Facebook users in key markets, such as the US, has been stalled, and it has lost younger users to rivals such as TikTok.

Recommended Stories

  • Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board

    Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.

  • Unredacted Meta documents reveal 'historical reluctance' to protect children

    Internal Meta documents about child safety have been unsealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Department of Justice against both Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documents reveal that Meta not only intentionally marketed its messaging platforms to children, but also knew about the massive volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared between adults and minors. Meta recognized the risks that Messenger and Instagram DMs posed to underaged users, but failed to prioritize implementing safeguards or outright blocked child safety features because they weren’t profitable.

  • Meta reportedly laid off 60 technical program managers at Instagram

    According to Business Insider, Meta recently told at least 60 of its employees at Instagram that it's eliminating their position altogether.

  • Sony is making an Until Dawn movie

    The next PlayStation game Sony is adapting for the big screen is interactive horror title Until Dawn.

  • Google CEO says more layoffs expected 'throughout the year' in internal memo

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.

  • Rodney Terry confronts UCF players, calls them 'classless' for Horns Down celebration

    The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.

  • Sundar Pichai warns Google staff more layoffs are coming

    After laying off over 1,000 workers across multiple divisions last week and cutting 100 jobs at YouTube, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to its staff warning more layoffs are expected this year.

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell defends S Kerby Joseph after controversial hit: 'That's how we play football here'

    Joseph's hit left Rams TE Tyler Higbee with a torn ACL and MCL.

  • Apple is now selling Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with disabled blood oxygen monitor

    Any Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 model you buy from Apple will no longer have a functional blood oxygen monitoring feature in the US, at least for now.

  • Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he's studying to become a nurse

    Edwards-Helaire said he was motivated by his mother, a nurse, and his sister, who was born with muscular dystrophy.

  • Astroscale takes the wraps off its $25M orbital refueling craft for Space Force

    Orbital operations company Astroscale has revealed new details about its approach to refueling satellites in space, as part of a $25.5 million project exploring the concept with the Space Force. You could put up another $100 million satellite — or perhaps, as companies like Astroscale and OrbitFab have proposed, you could spend a tenth of that to do a gas run from the surface to geosynchronous orbit. Astroscale won a Space Force contract last Summer to explore the possibility in orbit, and the company just published how it plans to do so.

  • The power of federal agencies is under threat in key Supreme Court case

    Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.

  • International Battery Company powers up with $35M funding to bridge EV gap in India

    International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.

  • Can Recraft's foundational model for graphic design swerve the AI controversy?

    Controversy continues to surround the world of AI-generated imagery, and even as AI-generated images used in elections became a source of concern this week at the World Economic Forum, startups continue to plow the new furrow of AI tools for creators. The latest is Recraft, an AI graphic design generator aimed at professionals, which has raised a $12 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures in Silicon Valley, together with former GitHub CEO, Nat Friedman. Admittedly there are now myriad Generative AI design tools out there, such as Jasper, Adobe Sensei, Let’s Enhance, and many others.

  • Mike McCarthy survives, to remain Cowboys head coach

    The Cowboys' season ended with a 48-32 blowout against the Packers.

  • Ford reveals new NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car for 2024 season

    Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.

  • Land Moto accelerates its electric bike battery play with $3M infusion

    Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?

  • Can you use a credit card at an ATM, and how much does it cost?

    Wondering if you can use a credit card at an ATM? It’s possible, but it’s expensive. Here’s what to know before you use your card to withdraw money.

  • PSA: Anyone can tell if you are using WhatsApp on your computer

    Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”

  • Notion turns its Cron acquisition into an integrated calendar app

    Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”