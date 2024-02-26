She's 100. He's 101, New Orleans couple named Louisiana's longest-married couple

Ira Milan, a spirited 100-year-old World War II veteran who served as a U.S. Navy Seabee in the Philippines, and Margery Milan, turning 101 in July, are the epitome of love as they reign as Louisiana's Longest Married Couple.

Following an exhaustive statewide search, Louisiana Family Forum announced Ira and Margery Milan of New Orleans as the 2024 Louisiana's Longest Married Couple, celebrating their 82nd wedding anniversary.

Ira and Margery’s love story began in New Orleans, when Ira visited his uncle, who lived in New Orleans. His uncle’s wife had three nieces, Katherine was a bit older, Marie was a bit younger, but Margery was “Just Right.. They tied the knot Jan. 17, 1942, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Canal Street.

After the birth of their first son, Ira served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy in the Philippines. Upon his return, they had a daughter and two more sons, and their home was always filled with music, friends, and family, according to an LFF news release. Together, they have built a lasting legacy with eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Margery was an active choir member at Saint Louis King of France Church and later at Christ the King in Terrytown. Despite being unable to participate actively now, they are registered members at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Metairie.

"My parents were last year's Longest Married couple, and their beautiful relationship still thrives," said Linda Upchurch, their daughter. "Even with Mother needing nursing home care, her conversations are always filled with care for Dad — she smiles when we speak of him. My father speaks of her in tender terms and arranges his life and their home in a manner that she would enjoy. This love story is still developing, even at 101 and with challenges."

Although Margery has recently needed extended care, Ira still lives independently in their home and does a little driving. There is so much more to their story, and it seems that there will be so much more to come.

The couple takes center stage in the prestigious LFF 2024 Marriage Hall of Fame, joined by the Top-Ten Runners Up, who were honored with a proclamation from Gov. Jeff Landry, a Ralph’s Market King Cake, and induction into LFF’s 2024 Marriage Hall of Fame.

Check out these runner ups couples who also have celebrated 70+ years of marriage:

Burl and Mary Clark of Jena — 77 years. Lloyd and Audrey Schroeder of Jefferson — 77 years. Leland and Gussie Lacaze of Robeline — 77 years. Marion and Jean Hess of New Orleans — 76 years. Paul and Yvonne Wilson of Morgan City — 76 years. Bill and Hazel Edmonson of Merryville — 75 years. Richard and Geraldine Van Tiem of Shreveport — 74 years. Nelvil Leo and Mary Theard of Covington — 74 years. William and Barbara Patterson of Shreveport — 73 years. Angelo James and Josie Lewis of Shreveport — 73 years.

Founded in 1998, LFF is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research and education organization dedicated to advancing life, liberty and limited government. Each year, LFF honors Louisiana’s longest-known married couples as an effort to encourage healthy marriages, build stronger cultural support for the institution of marriage and remind Louisiana that lifelong marriage benefits everyone.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana Family Forum names Longest Married Couple from New Orleans