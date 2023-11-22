‘She's come up with a ruse’; Renton Police say preteen girl is suspected of car theft, burglary

RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are searching for a suspect in a recent string of thefts and burglaries. The culprit, detectives said, is a girl believed to be as young as 12 years old.

Too young to get a driver’s permit, investigators said the suspected thief has stolen at least two cars. They are now working to identify her before her crime spree escalates.

"She’s come up with a ruse that she’s very comfortable with," said Renton Police spokesperson Sandra Havlik.

Havlik said the preteen’s ruse starts with her claims of being in distress.

"[She] knocks on the door, says she’s had a disagreement with someone. She wants to make a phone call, get a ride and could they let her in to come charge her phone?" explained Havlik. "Basically, what she’s waiting for is that moment where she has an opportunity to grab keys or personal belongings, and then steal your vehicle, if she can."

Detectives said the young outlaw has attempted her scheme at least five times in south Renton, recently at The Benson Condominiums and the LaRosa Meadows neighborhood on SE 165th St. Police said the girl has stolen two cars with her scheme, and almost got away with a third, but didn’t know how to use a stick shift.

"I guess what gets me the most about this case, is I could easily be that person on the other side of the door that looks outside, sees a young female and, of course, that pulls at my heart strings. I want to help them," said Havlik.

The preteen is believed to be between the ages of 12 and 14, standing at 5’5" in height with a thin build. She was last seen with long fingernails and shoulder-length, coily black hair.

Havlik said investigators are trying to find out if the child is working with someone else, or if she’s acting alone. While they search for their answers, the police department shared a word of caution to the community.

RELATED: 'He's going to kill me:' Suspect dead after woman held captive in Gig Harbor house

"Our advice as a police department is just today, you need to make a phone call. You need to just not answer your door, you just don’t know. But you can still be helpful. If it is a real situation, at least it gets us there, we can decide—do they need resources? Do they need help? Or is it something with criminal intent? So, let us get there and figure that out," said Havlik.

Detectives are reviewing victim statements and surveillance videos from the affected neighborhoods. They’re also working with law enforcement in the region who’ve experienced similar cases. The efforts will help to identify the young suspect.

"Similar cases happened in the summer that we’re going to try to link her to as well. We’ve seen a lot of social media chatter based on what we’ve posted and possibly some other cities that are having the same M.O. that she’s using," said Havlik.

The police department posted a crime alert to social media, stating, "If this latest scenario has recently occurred to you, please let us know by reporting to non-emergency dispatch: 425-235-2121. If you have reason to believe this female suspect is at your home, at any point, please call 911. At minimum, we would appreciate the opportunity to identify her and have a conversation."