'She's doing good:' Brynn Goedel has returned to school; benefit dinner is Saturday

ZOARVILLE ‒ Brynn Goedel has returned to school and is making steady progress after being severely injured in a bus crash on I-70 on Nov. 14 that claimed the lives of six Tuscarawas Valley School District residents.

"She's doing good, much better than expected," said her mother, Danielle. "Slowly but surely, she just kept pushing it. After four surgeries, she's walking around with a walker."

After being severely injured in a crash on Nov. 14, Brynn Goedel is able to get around with the help of a walker.

Brynn, 17, a junior at Tuscarawas Valley High School and a clarinet player in the marching band, suffered multiple pelvic fractures, rib fractures, a severed sacrum, a broken clavicle, a lacerated bladder along with a concussion in the crash. She and other members of the band, teachers and chaperones were on their way to Columbus to perform at an Ohio School Boards Association conference.

Brynn Goedel turned 17 while she was in the hospital.

She underwent one of her surgeries at Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus and three at Akron Childrens Hospital. She had gone to Akron for rehabilitation but developed an infection and had to have the additional surgeries, her mother said.

Benefit on Saturday

The family has medical bills to pay, and Danielle has had to take time off from her job as a registered nurse at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover to care for Brynn.

To help offset medical expenses for the family, a benefit spaghetti dinner and auction is planned for Saturday at Tuscarawas Valley Elementary School, 2637 Tuscarawas Valley Road NE, Zoarville. Takeout for the spaghetti dinner begins at 3:30, while the dinner itself begins at 4. There will be a silent auction from 4 to 6 p.m. and a live auction at 6.

Monetary donations can also be made at any First Federal location to the Brynn Goedel Benefit Fund. All of the money raised will go to Brynn to meet her needs now and in the future.

Brynn Goedel was released from the hospital on Dec. 27 after undergoing four surgeries.

Brynn was released from the hospital on Dec. 27 and returned to school on Jan. 16. She is attending school for a little more than half a day each day, trying to catch up on her studies.

"The staff has been absolutely amazing with her," Danielle said. "It was her idea to go back to school. They were not pushing it."

Other members of the family include her father, Rob, and her brother, Bryce, who was born with a rare genetic disorder. The family has long been involved in the local Challenger Baseball program, Rob as a coach, Brynn as a buddy and Bryce as a team member.

Brynn Goedel plays clarinet in the Tuscarawas Valley High School marching band.

"It's just crazy that for 22 years, we were on the opposite side of this, doing everything for everybody. Brynn grew up with special needs kids. She helped her brother a lot, and now he helps her. The bond that they have is amazing," Danielle said.

Overwhelming community support

She said the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming ‒ cards, prayers, food baskets, gift cards and more than 300 text messages.

Brynn Goedel, a student at Tuscarawas Valley High School who was injured in a school bus crash on Nov. 14, is shown with Josh Chieka, left, a truck driver who pulled her from the bus, and Stephen Tripp, Tusky Valley's middle school band director.

She expressed her gratitude to the Tuscarawas Valley band staff for helping the kids during the crash; other Tusky Valley staff members who were in Columbus on the day of the crash; Josh Chieka, a trucker who stopped that day and pulled Brynn and others from the bus; and the Trojan Foundation, which has helped band members and their families financially.

"We cannot thank each individual person. It would be absolutely impossible," Danielle said. "Just know that we're more than grateful. And just keep the prayers coming."

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Brynn Goedel recovering after TV bus crash; benefit dinner is Saturday