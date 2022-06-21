`She's a fighter' Monroe woman recovering from domestic shooting

Erica Lloyd

A Monroe woman who was shot reportedly by her husband during a domestic violence episode in which six children were in the house is on the road to recovery while her mother campaigns for stricter gun laws.

Erica Lloyd, 35, remains hospitalized after undergoing two major surgeries and is lucky to be alive, said her mother, Tamara Dickinson.

“She’s a fighter,” Dickinson said. “She was near death.”

Dickinson said her daughter was taken off the ventilator and sat in a recliner in recent days. She is hoping and expecting a full recovery.

Erica was shot once with a 9 mm handgun during the domestic violence attack shortly before midnight Friday in the family home on Western Ave. south of M-50. Her mother said the suspect must have been standing over Erica when he fired and she most likely raised her arm in defense. Dickinson said the hollow point bullet entered Erica underneath her arm and broke at least three ribs. The bullet then made its way downward through her entire torso before exiting. The bullet splintered during its course.

“It pretty much tore right through her,” Dickinson said. “To think that it didn’t hit any major organs is a miracle.”

Six children, ages 11 months through 15 years, were inside the house at the time of the shooting. Four are Erica's stepchildren and two are her biological children. The children fled to a neighbor’s house during the attack.

Meanwhile, the husband remains in jail after being charged with eight felonies. James Brasfield, 39, was arraigned Tuesday before First District Judge Jack Vitale on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a weapon causing serious injury, interfering with a criminal report, aggravated domestic violence, felonious assault and three counts of felony firearms.

Vitale set bond at $500,000 and Brasfield remains in jail after failing to post bond. He is due back in court for a hearing June 28 and his preliminary examination was set for July 5 before Judge Terrence Bronson.

Monroe Police reported that Brasfield was highly intoxicated at the time and several of the children saw him threaten Erica with the gun. Police also removed several weapons from the home during the investigation.

Dickinson said her son-in-law should never have been allowed to own a gun in the first place. She said the couple’s two-year marriage was volatile and that her daughter was a victim of previous domestic assault incidents. Because they had a child together, Dickinson said her daughter tried to make the marriage work.

“It’s been an ongoing thing,” she said. “But it’s hard to leave. There’s a lot of guilt.”

Dickinson said she believes that if certain gun control laws existed, such as preventing domestic violence offenders from possessing a weapon, the shooting might not have occurred. She said the police were notified of previous incidents.

“I never thought he would shoot her,” Dickinson said. “It may save lives in the future if there is proper legislation.”

The four stepchildren are with their biological mother. Erica’s two biological children are with family members. Dickinson said she is arranging for her daughter and two grandchildren to move in with her in Livingston County.

She said Erica is a strong woman, but needs a lot of time to recover both physically and mentally.

“There’s a long road ahead of us,” Dickinson said.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Erica and her children. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by following the link https://gofund.me/ec293627

