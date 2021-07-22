'She's going to die': Video shows rescue of woman trapped in car that plunged into water

A woman who was trapped in a partially submerged vehicle was rescued this week after the car went off a causeway and into a Florida river, officials said.

The dramatic rescue early Tuesday in Melbourne was captured on police camera. In the video, a man in the car is seen trying to hold the woman's head above water and tells the officer to break the glass. "She's going to die," he said.

The driver had no pulse and was not breathing after she was pulled from the Hyundai, which was on its side with the driver's side completely underwater, police said.

Police performed CPR until the fire department took over and the woman was able to breathe on her own and was stable, police said.

The first officer arrived at the scene after someone flagged him down and said a car had gone into the water, police said.

Police in a statement did not mention what caused the crash, and a police spokesperson could not immediately be reached Wednesday night.