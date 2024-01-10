'She's going to get smoked': Christie caught on hot mic ahead of exiting 2024 race

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie visits Keene State College, in Keene, N.H., as part of the college's American Democracy Project on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on a hot mic Wednesday saying Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is "going to get smoked," minutes before announcing the suspension of his own 2024 White House bid.

"She's not up to this," Christie said in a livestream of his announcement in New Hampshire.

The former governor went on to say fellow GOP candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had called him, "petrified" about Christie's decision.

Christie's exit is expected to give Haley a boost, particularly in New Hampshire where Christie had staked his fate throughout his campaign.

Among the GOP field, Christie was an outspoken critic of frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, often disparaging Haley and others for not taking a similar approach. In Wednesday's hot mic, he could be heard saying "people don't want to hear it."

"We know we're right, but they don't want to hear it," Christie said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Christie caught on hot mic before dropping out of race