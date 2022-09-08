'She's now looking at a lifetime in a wheelchair': Nightclubs, Premium Parking sued after shooting

A lawsuit, filed through Fort Myers-based North Law Firm, claims two Fort Myers nightclubs failed to separate two parties or provide different departing times for each, leading to a shooting, likely permanently disabling the plaintiff. Joe North is the lead attorney representing Shanquisha Perry and her toddler son.

A Fort Myers woman shot after a confrontation at a downtown nightclub stemming from a Facebook post filed a lawsuit as a result of the injuries she sustained that night.

In a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday, Shanquisha Perry, 23, and co-plaintiff Joziah Alves, Perry's toddler son, claim two local nightclubs — The Indigo Room and The Edge Nightclub — as well as Premium Parking — the downtown parking service — failed to protect Perry during the Aug. 14 shooting.

The complaint, filed through Fort Myers-based North Law Firm, says the nightclubs failed to separate the two parties or provide different departing times for each, stemming from the altercation over the Facebook post.

The Fort Myers-based law firm focuses on personal injury, negligent security and wrongful death cases, according to its website.

"The nightclub failed to do its job in making sure that the two groups left the nightclub at different times or intervals," Joe North, the lead attorney representing mother and son, told The News-Press during a phone interview.

The suit also alleges Premium Parking failed to provide proper security at a time when masses of patrons were leaving the nightclubs.

Attorney says businesses need to protect customers

North told The News-Press his firm seeks for the businesses to improve customer protections.

"These businesses benefit financially from the customers coming to downtown," North said. "So, in turn, these businesses need to protect their customers and keep them safe."

He added that proper security measures could've prevented the shooting.

"We filed this lawsuit on behalf of Ms. Perry, because her life has changed forever in a very dramatic way," North said. "And this change in her life could've been prevented, had there been reasonable security measures in place in downtown [Fort Myers]."

Additionally, the 16-page suit alleges Premium Parking failed to provide appropriate security at a time when masses of patrons were exiting both nightclubs.

"All law enforcement issues are directed to the local sheriff's department who is responsible for handling any investigation," Jeff Hinson, spokesperson for Premium Parking, wrote in a statement.

"This event at the parking lot was allowed to continue for several minutes without any security presence," North said. "So the parking lot could've had better security and security guards, including better lighting. But they failed to do that."

North added this applies not only to the specific parking lot, but others downtown as well.

Following the incident, the city placed additional security cameras downtown.

"I'm glad that our local government is now trying to be more proactive in keeping downtown safe," North said. "I just wish that it had been done before. Then this tragedy could've been prevented."

The lawsuit says that despite the criminal activity that may take place in the area, the parking service failed to provide adequate safety measures that night.

"So, the Premium Parking service, which manages that parking lot, could've done a much better job in providing security guards when they know that nightclubs empty of their customers at a certain time," North said. "That's when if there's going to be an imbalance to breakout. That's when it would break out, and the parking service should've had security in that parking lot."

As a result of the parking lot shooting, the lawsuit says Perry's injuries resulted in a permanent paralysis from the waist down.

The News-Press has reached out to The Indigo Room and The Edge, but didn't receive a response before publication.

What happened that night?

On Aug. 14, shortly after 1:30 a.m., Fort Myers police officers patrolled downtown Fort Myers as nightclubs in the area began or prepared to close, according to an arrest report.

When they heard a single shot coming from the parking lot followed by a car crash, they found the driver, Perry, attempted to exit the driver's seat. Her torso was outside of the open driver door while her legs remained inside, the report says.

She held herself up by pushing against the pavement with her hands. Perry told officers that she was paralyzed and couldn't feel anything from the waist down, the report shows.

As officers aided Perry, she told them she believed a man she knows as "Willie" had shot her.

She added that Willie's family was trying to "jump" her and were running to her car, the report shows.

She told officers she kept driving away, but she never saw a firearm.

When officers secured the parking lot, they saw Perry's car had a single bullet hole in the back passenger window, according to the report.

Perry was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where officers again interviewed her.

She said she got into an argument with three women and a man inside the Celsius nightclub. Perry identified one of the women as "Jaz Battle" and the man as "Willie James."

They then followed Perry to her vehicle as she walked away and asked them to leave her alone, the report shows.

However, they continued to follow Perry to her car.

As detectives continued to investigate the crime scene, they found one shell casing on the parking lot ground.

When they turned to the security footage, they looked at clips prior, during and after the shooting, according to the affidavit.

They saw three people — one man and two women — walking in the parking lot, the report says.

The three then walked to a car parked in the lot. One of the women walked past James and began pointing and "aggressively" walking across the parking lot, the affidavit says.

The three appeared to shout at someone out of camera view when car headlights turned on. They then blocked the front of the car.

As they kept shouting, James kicked the front of the car. After a few maneuvers, the car, driven by Perry, then reversed, prompting one of the women to run to a different car.

One of the women grabbed a gun from the compartment and handed it to one of the other women, who was wearing a yellow shirt, according to the affidavit.

She pointed the weapon at the other car as it continued to reverse.

When Perry's car stopped reversing, she turned the wheel toward the parking lot exit, the report says.

As her car advanced toward the exit, the woman fired the gun into the rear passenger side. She later returned the gun to the car, the report says.

As the car Perry was in drove out of camera view, James and one of the other women ran toward the car they retrieved the gun from.

Meanwhile, the woman in the yellow shirt, who fired the shot, continued to shout in the parking lot and appeared to have a celebratory demeanor.

She then grabbed a cellphone, turned the flashlight on and danced in the parking lot in a show of celebration, the report indicates.

As law enforcement arrived, the three got into the second car. Moments later, they each walked out in separate directions, according to the affidavit.

When detectives spoke with Perry's sister, Joneisha Dajuste, she told them a family friend, Siara, received a call from someone named Nadine. She added Nadine is Jasmine Battle's aunt.

Siara then placed them on a three-way call and Nadine advised that Battle was on the call, too.

Battle confessed to shooting because Perry was driving her car toward them, trying to run them over, according to the report. She added she aimed the gun toward the car, but thought she aimed high and wasn't going to hit her.

Perry was shown pictures of six women — one of them Battle — later identifying one of them as Battle, the report says.

Perry also told authorities that Battle had been angry with her for months over a Facebook post. Battle told a mutual friend she wanted to fight Perry over it.

Authorities charged Battle with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; shooting into an occupied vehicle; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Battle has remained in jail since Aug. 19, where she faces a $150,000 bond, jail records indicate.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

