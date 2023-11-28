She's taught 18,800 YMCA classes over 37 years. Not even retirement is going to keep her away

Even with decades of experience teaching classes at the YMCA, Michelle Daoust said that the hardest thing she has to deal with is keeping people motivated to return, especially those who seem like they’d rather not be participating at all.

To combat this, she gives extra attention before class to the seemingly disinterested attendees in order to hear their frustrations and try to figure out a way for the classes to feel like a rewarding, safe space.

“You really just have to encourage them to keep coming,” she said.

Daoust leads by example.

After 37 years teaching at YMCAs along the Gulf Coast, Daoust is set to begin a well-deserved retirement. But she still plans to keep coming back to the YMCA to continue teaching the same classes – just on fewer days.

With the extra time off she plans to do “tons” of traveling, first beginning in the U.S. and then branching out to places like Iceland and Ireland.

“It’s something we’ve always wanted to do. We want to do it while we’re still young and healthy,” she said.

Michelle Daoust puts a group of seniors through their paces during a fitness class at the Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA in downtown Pensacola on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. After 37 years of teaching Yoga, Pilates, and Senior fitness classes at the Y, Daoust is retiring at the end of this year.

Daoust began working at the YMCA in Mobile, Alabama, at 19-years old immediately after graduating from high school.

“I just wanted to start getting in shape and doing stuff to help others,” she said.

After their two kids left home for college, Daoust and her husband decided to come to the Perdido area about four-and-a-half years ago to live near the water. She began working at the Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA shortly after moving to the Pensacola area.

There, Daoust has been teaching the Senior Fit, Yoga and Pilates classes.

Members of Daoust’s classes have said that they always liked the energy that they feel when coming to her classes and that her constant smile keeps them encouraged both through the class and the rest of their day.

"Michelle comes to each class prepared to challenge us in every way with a wide variety of exercises," said Louise Mislek, one of the members of Daoust's classes at the YMCA. "She makes everyone feel welcomed, never forgets a name and always makes us laugh while taking us to our physical limits."

Daoust said her Senior Fit class has been her most rewarding one due to how far they’ve come and the social bonds that have formed outside of the classes.

"Michelle always makes class fun, with no two classes being alike," said Erin Day, an attendee of Daoust's Senior Fit classes.

Daoust said that the social aspect and relationships within the classes is one of the biggest motivators for people to return. Many of the attendees live in the immediate area surrounding the YMCA, so they’ll often walk or bike to classes and then go out to lunch together, according to Daoust.

“Some people have found out that they’ve had similar things that’ve happened to them, so they bond and learn stuff about (each other) and leave feeling much better,” Daoust said.

In between her classes Daoust tries to utilize her favorite parts of the YMCA’s facilities, such as the weight room or the pool, where she sometimes finds people who have never taken a class at the YMCA and convinces them to attend their first shortly after.

“The YMCA is not just a gym, it’s an organization that tries to capture all aspects of health,” Daoust said. She feels it’s important for the YMCA to continue getting people involved in community events even if they’re not attendees at the gym.

Daoust has been teaching about eight classes a week since she began working at the local YMCA and was teaching about 10 per week at the Mobile YMCA, totaling at a rate of about 18,800 classes taught over the course of her career.

She the thing she’s learned the most during her time teaching at the YMCA is the necessity for flexibility.

“We deal with so many different levels, ages and types of people, so you have to learn to adjust and do different things for different people,” she said. “You don’t just walk into a class with something set in your brain and be able to do it because it never works that way. You can have somebody that just had surgery or hadn’t worked out in a couple years so you have to be able to modify and adjust to their level when you’re working.”

Daoust is aware of how much she’ll miss the social aspect of her classes but said she is looking forward to her approaching retirement and feels grateful for the ability to say that her long career of teaching has allowed her to retire.

“It’s kind of a reward to say (I) deserve this because (I’ve) been doing it for so long,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Michelle Daoust, Pensacola YMCA teacher, is retiring after 37 years.