She's Vaccinated. He Isn't. Now What?

Colin Kinniburgh, left, is not vaccinated. But his partner, Ashraya Gupta, is and has begun seeing friends and taking trips. (Chris Facey for The New York Times)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Maslin Nir
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Burly and well over 6 feet tall, Andre Duncan takes pride in carrying the groceries for his wife, Michelle, and views himself as her personal bodyguard.

Now, she is his: Ever since she got the coronavirus vaccine in February, Michelle Duncan, who works in hospital management, has insisted she run their errands alone. When she goes shopping, Andre Duncan, who is unvaccinated, stays home.

Andre Duncan, 44, said he feels gratitude but also guilt, and that tension has altered the dynamic of their marriage. “She has to take risks and chances on her own, when that’s my partner, that’s my honey.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

As of this week, more than 145 million shots have gone into arms since the vaccine began rolling out in the United States in December. But amid supply chain snarls and inconsistent state-by-state eligibility rules, just 16% of Americans are fully vaccinated. As a result, an untold number of households now find themselves divided, with one partner, spouse, parent or adult child vaccinated and others waiting, sometimes impatiently, for their number to come up.

Now, after a year spent navigating job losses and lockdowns, sickness and fear, some families are experiencing the long-awaited arrival of vaccines with not elation or relief, but a fraught combination of confusion, jealousy or guilt.

“In that moment that I got the vaccine, instead of, ‘I should be so super-happy, I survived this nonsense,’ instead of all that I felt the biggest guilt of my life,” said Lolo Saney, 65, an elementary schoolteacher who lives in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Her mother, who lives abroad, is still waiting.

In New York, people who hold certain jobs and have certain conditions are eligible. And while people age 30 and older were made eligible this week, it will be weeks or even months before any number of partners or spouses of nurses or teachers, or those straddling previous age thresholds, are able to secure coveted vaccine appointments.

Some of the newly vaccinated are finding that the tentative return to normalcy is at least partly on hold as they navigate uncharted new worries: how to coexist with and care for relatives, roommates and partners who are not yet vaccinated.

Although the Biden administration directed states to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1, at the current pace, the entire population might not be vaccinated until August — and that assumes all pledges of supply are met, and children eventually qualify for vaccines, according to a New York Times analysis.

Adding to the complexity is the fact that even if every adult in a home gets vaccinated, any young children will likely not be for some time; while in New York, people 16 and older will become eligible on April 6, vaccine trials for young children have only just begun.

Until then, some who were the first in their families to be vaccinated are finding that the shots come freighted with new responsibilities: shopping for groceries, going to the laundromat, visiting the sick.

Just-released data shows the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provide strong protection against infections, easing fears that vaccinated people could pass on the virus to others. But the data is new, and the vaccinated have spent months wondering whether their newfound freedoms, like trips to the movie theater or dinner with friends, could bring the virus home to loved ones.

“These are all layers that just weigh heavy on everybody, and can sometimes cause more anxiety and tension and depression,” said George James, a therapist with the Council for Relationships, a Philadelphia-based mental health center that focuses on couples and families. But one possible plus of the past tumultuous year, he said, was that families may now be better equipped to navigate this new twist.

“That doesn’t mean that families aren’t in crisis or overwhelmed or at their breaking point,” James said. “But if I was to look at it as a whole, I think there has been more strength and resiliency and ability to say, ‘OK, we figured this out, we can figure this next thing out.’”

Ashraya Gupta, 34, was vaccinated because she teaches high school science, and teachers were made eligible for the vaccine in January. She now has the pleasure of planning vacations, weekends away with friends and movie theater outings. But life for her as-yet-unvaccinated partner, Colin Kinniburgh, 30 — a freelance journalist, with whom she lives in Brooklyn — is largely unchanged from the year of lockdown.

Recently, Gupta spent a weekend away with a friend, a schoolteacher who was also vaccinated. It was the first time she had seen that friend in over a year, she said — and one of the few times she and Kinniburgh have been apart since the outbreak began. The weekend was restorative, she said, for both of them.

“I thought, ‘Once I get this vaccine I might be able to do more things that will make me feel able to function,’” Gupta said. “Which I think is ultimately good for him and good for our relationship.”

For others, like Andre Duncan in Harlem, the situation has created a strain. He feels that he is failing in his duty as a husband, he said, when his wife asks him not to join her on the grocery run. “She believes she is protecting me, and it is the right thing to do, and I feel like I don’t want her to,” he said.

He added: “It takes a lot from the relationship.”

Others have found themselves struggling to overcome more intense feelings of guilt.

Saney, the teacher from Greenwich Village, said some members of her immediate family do not yet qualify for the vaccine, and she longs to be face to face with them safely. But causing her greater anguish is the fact that her mother, an 89-year-old U.S. citizen, has been stuck in their home country of Iran where she was on a visit before the pandemic began, and unable to get a shot.

“It is against all the codes of ethics that I was raised with that you don’t do anything good for yourself until you do it for your loved ones first,” Saney said, beginning to cry. “All my life I put them first, and it is the first time in this older age I feel most terrible because I did it before they got it,” she said.

Food delivery workers like Gustavo Ajche, 38, were made eligible for the vaccine in February. For Ajche, getting the shot before his wife, Lorena de Ajche, a nanny who was not yet eligible, became an opportunity to give the vaccine a trial run on others’ behalf — and to prove its safety to friends and family who are skeptical.

“I’m the only one vaccinated in my home,” said Gustavo Ajche, who received his first vaccine shot in February. He and his wife live with some of their cousins in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, he said, and they closely watched as he developed a fever after his second shot this month: “They see me as a trial.”

In some cases, the imbalance in vaccine status is a choice. Jason Bass, 51, said he has declined to get vaccinated so far because he believes the accelerated emergency rollout did not allow enough time for scientists to study long-term effects. Yet his wife, Denise, a nurse, was among the first cohort to be eligible in the state; she has been vaccinated for months.

Life is different in small ways, Bass said. For example, when the couple go on Target runs, his wife goes into the store while he stays in the car, he said.

But for his wife, who saw up close the ravages of COVID-19 in the hospital where she works, there is a major change, he added, one with far-reaching effects on her unvaccinated family members: stress reduction.

“She feels much better,” her husband said. She now works in a clinic administering the vaccine.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • 'It Felt Like Deception': An Elite NYC Hospital Charges Huge COVID Test Fees

    Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan advertised its “COVID-19 Testing” on a large blue and white banner outside its Greenwich Village division’s emergency room. The banner said nothing about cost. But cost turned out to be the testing’s most noteworthy feature. Lenox Hill, one of the city’s oldest and best-known hospitals, repeatedly billed patients more than $3,000 for the routine nasal swab test, about 30 times the test’s typical cost. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It was shocking to see a number like that, when I’ve gotten tested before for about $135,” said Ana Roa, who was billed $3,358 for a test at Lenox Hill last month. Roa’s coronavirus test bill is among 16 that The New York Times reviewed from the site. They show that Lenox Hill arrives at its unusually high prices by charging a large fee for the test itself — about six times the typical charge — and by billing the encounter as a “moderately complex” emergency room visit. In one case, a family accrued $39,314 in charges for 12 tests this winter, all taken to fulfill requirements for returning to work or school. In another, an asymptomatic patient walked in because she saw the banner outside and wanted a test after traveling. Her insurance was charged $2,963. Federal legislation last year mandated that coronavirus testing be free for patients, so individuals are typically protected. None of the patients tested at the Lenox Hill emergency room were billed directly for the service. But eventually, American patients bear the costs of these expensive tests in the form of higher insurance premiums. Patient bills show that at least one additional hospital owned by Lenox Hill’s parent group, Northwell Health, has charged emergency room fees to patients at a mass testing site. “It felt like deception, and an effort to try and get money that they are not entitled to,” said Ute Tabi. She was reviewing her family’s insurance claims and saw a $2,793 charge for a drive-thru coronavirus test her husband got at a Northwell hospital in the New York suburbs, Huntington Hospital on Long Island. The hospital pursued the family for a share of the bill, which Tabi has so far refused to pay. The Times has been asking readers to submit bills so that we can understand the costs of coronavirus testing and treatment. So far, more than 600 patients have participated. Their bills have revealed high charges and illegal fees, as well as patients who face substantial medical debt for coronavirus treatment. Northwell Health, a nonprofit, operates 23 hospitals in the region, and received about $1.2 billion in emergency health provider funding in the federal CARES Act last year. The chain recently came under scrutiny after The Times revealed it had sued more than 2,500 patients for medical debt during the pandemic. It has since dropped those cases. Northwell, which defended its coronavirus testing charges as appropriate, has since removed the blue signs at the Greenwich Village division advertising the service. Officials said patients tested at the emergency room received more advanced care than they would elsewhere. They declined to comment on specific patient cases but said their protocols involve notifying patients that their test will come with emergency room fees. A sign with the information is taped to a Plexiglas shield at the registration desk. “I don’t think of the emergency room as a testing site,” said Barbara Osborn, Northwell’s vice president for communications. But the Lenox Hill in Greenwich Village has tested 15,000 patients for coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. Patients interviewed by The Times said they went there because of the banner outside, not to seek emergency care. They were asymptomatic and seeking tests as a precaution before traveling or socializing. Roa spotted the emergency room fee through an unusual circumstance. Her wallet had been stolen, and she was checking her bills. She feared her identity had been stolen because she had no memory of visiting an emergency room. “I called my insurance and was freaking out, asking who has my identity, what will this bring,” she said. “After maybe 45 minutes, I got transferred to someone who was able to tell me that this was all about a COVID test.” Americans have taken about 370 million tests during the pandemic. The price of each — as with most services in the U.S. health system — can vary widely from one hospital or doctor’s office to another. State-run testing sites in New York do not charge patients or collect health insurance information for the COVID nasal swab tests. A study published last year found that a swab test at a hospital can run from $20 to $850. Some independent laboratories have charged more, billing $2,315. The Lenox Hill Greenwich Village center bills $671 for its coronavirus test, six times what major labs such as LabCorp and Quest charge. The rest of the price discrepancy comes from the emergency room fees. Doctors and hospitals that bill higher prices for testing can rely on new federal protections to ensure they are paid. Congress passed a law last year that requires insurers to fully cover coronavirus testing costs and not apply any patient copayments or other fees to the service. Insurers must also pay for services that are necessary to obtain the coronavirus test, such as a doctor’s visit or, in the case of Lenox Hill, an emergency room facility fee. “This is such a gold mine for hospitals because now they can charge emergency fees for completely healthy people that just want to be tested,” said Renee Hsia, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who researches medical billing. “This is what you’d expect from a market-oriented approach to health care. It’s the behavior our laws have incentivized.” Emergency rooms in the United States typically charge patients something called a facility fee, the price of walking through the door and seeking care. The fees have risen sharply in recent years, and can cost about $200 for a simple visit or $1,800 for the most complex cases. Hospitals like Lenox Hill often defend these costs as necessary to fulfill federal laws that require them care for all patients regardless of their ability to pay. “If someone does not have insurance, we still provide the same level of care as we would to someone who has insurance,” said Rich Miller, Northwell’s chief business officer. Emergency room fees are common in the U.S. system but rare in the world of coronavirus testing. At The Times’ request, the data firm Castlight Health analyzed insurance claims for 1.5 million coronavirus tests. It found that less than 4% of coronavirus tests are billed through emergency departments. The vast majority of those tests are associated with large claims that have many charges, suggesting the nasal swab was incidental to a more complex visit. Only about 5,000 bills out of the sample of 1.5 million — about 0.3% — were billed in a way that looked similar to Lenox Hill’s fees, the Castlight data shows. At the Lenox Hill site, Miller explained, there are actually two separate coronavirus testing processes. Patients who arrive with a doctor’s order for a coronavirus test are routed to a service center that does not charge emergency room fees. Patients who come in without that prescription are sent to the emergency room for an evaluation, where they will incur the facility fee charges. About 75% of coronavirus tests at Lenox Hill Greenwich Village are routed through the emergency room, a practice Miller defended. “Anyone who would have been billed for an emergency room visit would have been assessed accordingly to see if other things were wrong with them,” Miller said. “We believe we’re adequately disclosing that this is an emergency department visit, and will be billed as ER.” Founded in 1857, Lenox Hill has long served a wealthy clientele at its main division on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It is where Beyoncé gave birth in 2012, and is the subject of an eponymous Netflix documentary series that shows the hospital’s inner workings. In 2010, New York state awarded Lenox Hill the rights to take over the Greenwich Village building left empty by the closing of St. Vincent’s Hospital. It replaced it with a free-standing emergency room. It would stay open 24 hours and provide care to patients regardless of their ability to pay. But unlike traditional emergency rooms, it is not physically attached to a larger hospital. Free-standing emergency rooms have proliferated in recent years, across the country and across New York City. Montefiore, Northwell and NYU-Langone have all opened them within the past decade. Supporters have praised them for expanding critical care access without building an entire hospital, a potential boon to underserved urban and rural areas. But they have also faced criticism for how they price care, especially for simple visits. One analysis conducted by the health insurer UnitedHealthcare found that the average cost for a visit related to a common condition like a fever or cough was 19 times higher in free-standing emergency rooms than in urgent care centers. “Free-standing emergency departments simultaneously represent the best, innovative side of American health care and the pure profit motive,” said Dr. Jeremiah Schuur, chair of the emergency medicine department at Brown University’s Alpert Medical School. The prices at Lenox Hill’s free-standing emergency room caught the eye of local government officials shortly after it opened. New York City’s Community Board 2, which has jurisdiction over Greenwich Village, held a meeting in 2016 to discuss several cases. One patient was charged $1,000 to have a bee sting looked at, and another faced fees of $3,000 related to a sprained ankle. Sarah Nathan was not looking for emergency-level care when she was tested at Lenox Hill Greenwich Village. She just needed a test to return to her job as a nursery schoolteacher. The bill for her visit came to $3,194, which her insurance negotiated down to $2,084. She recalls asking a front desk representative whether she would be billed for an emergency room visit. She said she was told she would not be. Nathan worries about the impact these high fees could have on her premiums. “My insurance is so expensive already, and it infuriates me that they’re adding to the cost of that for New Yorkers,” she said. Coronavirus tests were scarce at the start of the pandemic, but have since become plentiful, raising questions about why Lenox Hill advertised testing at this site. Northwell owns an urgent care center that is a 15-minute walk from the Lenox Hill emergency room. The urgent care center’s charge for a COVID nasal swab test and doctor visit usually comes to $350 — nearly 90% less. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • White House: Biden committed to nominating first Black woman to Supreme Court

    During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is “absolutely” committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

  • SpaceX rocket fails in 'another exciting test'

    SPACEX ENGINEER JOHN INSPRUCKER: "We've just passed through one kilometer altitude. Getting ready for the relay."A frozen webcast was the first sign a SpaceX flight test did not go as planned on Tuesday. The second sign was the audio that followed.And the subsequent commentary did not bode well for a successful landing either.INSPRUCKER: "We're back with you. As you can see from the frozen camera view, we lost the clock at T-plus five minutes forty nine seconds. Looks like we've had another 'exciting test' of Starship Number 11... The frozen view we saw in the camera doesn't mean that we are waiting for the signal to come back. Starship 11 is not coming back. Don't wait for the landing."SpaceX engineers said they were investigating why the unmanned Starship prototype rocket appeared to explode on its way back down to Earth, after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas.INSPRUCKER: "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle."Debris from the spacecraft was found scattered five miles away from its landing site. Later, billionaire Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, said on Twitter: "Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today."The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. Other Starship prototypes previously exploded upon landing during their test runs. Starship Number 10 achieved an upright landing earlier this month, but then went up in flames about eight minutes after touchdown.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in either "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Healthcare worker walks for first time in 1 year after contracting COVID-19

    Peter Woullard, a behavioral health technician at St. Charles Parish Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus on March 31, 2020. A frontline worker in New Orleans has walked for the first time one year after contracting a severe case of COVID-19 early on in the pandemic.

  • Baylor head coach says NCAA should stop testing for COVID because positive tests would ruin the Final Four

    Baylor's Kim Mulkey said after losing to Connecticut that it would be "a shame" if a player missed the Final Four because of coronavirus.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a home birth for their daughter at their California estate, a report claims

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to deliver their second child at home, the New York Post reported. Markle had wanted a home birth with Archie.

  • The Washington Post reversed a decision to bar a reporter from covering sexual assault after she spoke about the ban on Twitter

    The reporter said she was barred from covering sexual assault because she's a survivor who has in the past advocated for sexual-assault victims.

  • Jerry Seinfeld Lists Sprawling Colorado Estate for $14.95 Million

    The comedian and his wife are also looking to offload a nearby four-bedroom guesthouse

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.

  • Meghan Markle’s father delivers letter to Oprah’s security requesting interview

    It looks like Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. It looks like the father of Meghan Markle is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. According to Page Six, Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex personally delivered a letter requesting an interview from Winfrey to her security guards.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Joe Biden to announce $3 trillion in tax hikes to pay for huge infrastructure plan

    Joe Biden is expected to announce nearly $3trillion (£2.1trn) in tax increases targeting the wealthy and middle class on Wednesday, when he unveils his ambitious infrastructure package aimed at keeping the US competitive with China. The president will announce the first part of his "Build Back Better" programme in the former steel town of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, outlining spending proposals forecast over the next 10 years devoted to fixing the country's crumbling roads, transport, sewage systems and other essential works. Mr Biden’s proposal will reportedly impose a global minimum tax on profits from foreign organisations, increase capital gains taxes for the rich, and see a return to the George W. Bush-era individual rate of 39.6 per cent for those making over $400,000 (£292,000). The rest of the money could be made up by borrowing. The project revolves around a pledge the Democrat made on the campaign trail to modernise ageing infrastructure, to meet the challenge of competing against an industrious Beijing, and to tackle the key issue of climate change.

  • Gucci heiress says Al Pacino plays her father 'like an overweight thug' in new Lady Gaga film

    A scion of the Gucci fashion dynasty has criticised the choice of Al Pacino to play her father in a film about a notorious family murder that stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Patricia Gucci, who was born in Britain, accused filmmakers of portraying her father Aldo Gucci as “a diminutive, overweight thug”, saying that in real life he was “tall, slender, and blue-eyed.” The film, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, is due for release in November. “In the movie, he is played by Al Pacino, the actor known for his role in The Godfather as a mobster and Scarface as a drug dealer, stigmatizing generations of Italians and Latinos,” Ms Gucci wrote after seeing photos from the set of the film, which is being shot in Rome, Milan, Lake Como and the Italian Alps. House of Gucci is based on the true story of her cousin, Maurizio Gucci, who was shot dead by a hit man in the foyer of his office in 1995. The assassination was ordered by Mr Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, whom he had left for another woman.

  • 1,033 people sent us ideas on how to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. Here are 19 of our favorite.

    Bet the 6% of you who wanted to just blow the boat up are feeling pretty pretty silly right about now.

  • An Alliance of Autocracies? China Wants to Lead a New World Order.

    President Joe Biden wants to forge an “alliance of democracies.” China wants to make clear that it has alliances of its own. Only days after a rancorous encounter with U.S. officials in Alaska, China’s foreign minister joined his Russian counterpart last week to denounce Western meddling and sanctions. He then headed to the Middle East to visit traditional U.S. allies, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as Iran, where he signed a sweeping investment agreement Saturday. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, reached out to Colombia one day and pledged support for North Korea on another. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Although officials denied the timing was intentional, the message clearly was. China hopes to position itself as the main challenger to an international order, led by the United States, that is generally guided by principles of democracy, respect for human rights and adherence to rule of law. Such a system “does not represent the will of the international community,” China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, told Russia’s, Sergey Lavrov, when they met in the southern Chinese city of Guilin. In a joint statement, they accused the United States of bullying and interference and urged it to “reflect on the damage it has done to global peace and development in recent years.” The threat of a U.S.-led coalition challenging China’s authoritarian policies has only bolstered Beijing’s ambition to be a global leader of nations that oppose Washington and its allies. It shows an increasingly confident and unapologetic China, one that not only refutes U.S. criticism of its internal affairs but that presents its own values as a model for others. “They’re actually trying to build an argument like, ‘We’re the more responsible power. We’re not the spoilers or an axis of evil,’” John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, said of China’s strategy. As result, the world is increasingly dividing into distinct if not purely ideological camps, with both China and the United States hoping to lure supporters. Biden made that clear in his first presidential news conference Thursday, presenting a foreign policy based on geopolitical competition between models of governance. He compared Xi to Russian President Vladimir Putin, “who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future and democracy can’t function” in “an ever-complex world.” He later called the challenge “a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.” China, for its part, argues that it is the United States dividing the world into blocs. Xi set the tone shortly after Biden’s inauguration, telling this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that multilateralism should be based on consensus among many countries, not a view advanced by “one or the few.” “To build small circles or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others, to willfully impose decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, and to create isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even confrontation,” Xi said. In pushing back on criticism of its policies in recent days, China has championed the primacy of international organizations like the United Nations, where Beijing’s clout has grown. Wang noted that more than 80 countries at the U.N. Human Rights Council had expressed support for China’s actions in Xinjiang, the far western region where authorities have detained and interned Uyghur Muslims in a campaign the United States declared a genocide. As a result, the world is increasingly dividing into distinct, if not purely ideological, camps, with both China and the United States hoping to lure in supporters. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that Wang secured an endorsement of its Xinjiang policies, as well as its quashing of dissent in Hong Kong, from Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, though a Saudi statement did not mention Xinjiang. China’s most striking alignment is with Russia, where Putin has long complained about U.S. hegemony and its use — abuse, in his view — of the global financial system as an instrument of foreign policy. The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on March 22 railing about U.S. sanctions and saying the world needed to reduce its reliance on the U.S. dollar. China and Russia have drawn closer especially since Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was met with international outrage and Western penalties. While the possibility of a formal alliance remains remote, the countries’ diplomatic and economic ties have deepened in common cause against the United States. So have strategic ties. The People’s Liberation Army and the Russian military now routinely hold exercises together and have twice conducted joint air patrols along Japan’s coast, most recently in December. The two countries announced this month that they would build a research station on the moon together, setting the stage for competing space programs, one led by China and the other by the United States. “The latest steps and gestures by the Biden administration, seen as hostile and insulting by the Russian and Chinese leaders, have predictably pushed Moscow and Beijing even deeper into a mutual embrace,” said Artyom Lukin, a professor of international studies at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia. Chinese officials, like the Russians, have repeatedly said the United States lacks the standing to criticize other nations. They cite as evidence its military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya and accuse it of instigating public protests against governments it opposes. In his extraordinary confrontation with U.S. officials in Alaska, China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, cited racism and police brutality in the United States, along with mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, as evidence of the country’s decline. China’s State Council released a report on human rights in the United States on Wednesday, using as an epigraph George Floyd’s plea to the police, “I can’t breathe.” “The United States should lower the tone of democracy and human rights and talk more about cooperation in global affairs,” Yuan Peng, president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a government think tank, wrote the same day. From that perspective, Xi’s outreach to North Korea and Wang’s visit to Iran could signal China’s interest in working with the United States to resolve disputes over those two countries’ nuclear programs. Biden’s administration may be open to that. After the Alaska meetings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned both as potential areas where “our interests intersect” with China’s. In other areas, a chasm is widening. Since Biden’s election, China has sought to prevent the United States from forging a united front against it. It appealed to the new administration to resume cooperation after the confrontations of the Trump years. It sealed trade and investment agreements, including one with the European Union, hoping to box out Biden. It did not work. The first results of Biden’s strategy emerged last week, when the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union jointly announced sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang. China’s condemnation was swift. “The era when it was possible to make up a story and concoct lies to wantonly meddle in Chinese domestic affairs is past and will not come back,” Wang said. China retaliated with sanctions of its own against elected officials and scholars in the European Union and Britain. Similar penalties followed Saturday on Canadians and Americans, including top officials at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a government body that held a hearing this month on forced labor in Xinjiang. All affected will be barred from traveling to China or conducting business with Chinese companies or individuals. Theresa Fallon, director of the Center for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels, said China’s sanctions on Europeans were an overreaction that would drive officials into an anti-China camp. They could also jeopardize China’s investment deal with the European Union, as many of those penalized are members of the European Parliament, whose approval is required. So could new campaigns by Chinese consumers against major Western brands like H&M and Nike. Until now, many EU nations have not wanted to explicitly choose sides, eschewing the kind of bipolar ideological divisions seen during the Cold War, in part because of deepening economic ties with China. With each new twist in relations, however, clearer camps are emerging. “The Chinese mirror all the time,” Fallon said. “They always accuse people of Cold War thinking because I think that’s really, deep down, how they think.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • There's zero chance Joe Biden will run in 2024. Why didn't he dodge the question?

    Biden's age has already created enormous pressure on Kamala Harris. Giving her the impossible task of fixing immigration is not likely to help her.

  • Joe Biden is right to be blunt with Russia and China, but wrong on what to do next

    The Biden administration has been blunt about our relationship with Russia and China. But expecting to form alliances to confront them is unrealistic.