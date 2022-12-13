Shetland power cuts declared major incident

SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 3,800 homes

The power cuts in Shetland have been declared a major incident.

SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes but Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience, said it was clear that many properties would face days without power.

Sumburgh airport has now reopened and is working with transport operators to maximise capacity.

Mr Brown urged residents to stay at home and check on neighbours, family and friends.

He said he had chaired a Scottish government resilience room with multi-agency partners to make sure every effort was being made to restore power to households.

More SSEN engineers are expected to arrive early on Wednesday morning and will continue supplying Shetland with staff and equipment.

The firm has restored power to 1,000 properties in Unst, Gutcher and parts of Yell by repairing the main 33 kilovolt network.

Mr Brown said: "Our utmost priority must be to ensure that people, especially the most vulnerable, are safe and warm.

"SSEN have contacted all priority customers and Shetland Islands Council has identified vulnerable people who may need extra support.

"It is also considering how buildings such as community centres could be used to provide respite centres if needed."

He also urged people to stay at home, find ways to stay warm and check in on neighbours, family and friends, while listening to local radio or following social media for updates.