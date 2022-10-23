Shetland's damaged subsea cable now repaired, says operator

Lerwick, Shetland

The damaged subsea cable to Shetland which left the islands without internet and phone services has been successfully repaired.

A break in the lines connecting Shetland to the mainland led police to declare a major incident on Thursday.

Broadband and mobile connections were later reinstated through a temporary fix, BT said.

Now the cable operator Farosese Telecom has confirmed the link between Shetland and the Faroe Islands is fully fixed.

Work continues on a separate "back-up" cable linking Shetland with the Scottish mainland, via Orkney, which was also cut on Thursday.

Faeroese Telecom previously said the damage to the cables was likely caused by fishing vessels.

A spokesman for BT Group, which provides communications services through the cables, said: "Following the restoration of all broadband and mobile services to Shetland on Thursday afternoon, Faroese Telecom has confirmed that their subsea cable connecting Shetland with the Faroe Islands has been successfully repaired.

"All services have remained stable since Thursday afternoon when engineers applied a temporary solution to reconnect Shetland to our network."