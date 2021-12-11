Shetler arraigned, ordered to jail

Dec. 11—GREENSBURG, Pa. — A New Florence man charged with assaulting a deputy while wanted on a bench warrant this week is now in Westmoreland County Prison — and ordered to remain there while awaiting trial on his new charges.

Ray Shetler was arraigned Friday on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, stemming from an alleged altercation Tuesday with Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies who were trying to take him into custody inside a New Florence-area mobile home.

Westmoreland County District Judge Denise Snyder Thiel set Shetler's bond at $250,000 — but even if that would be posted, Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio ordered him to remain behind bars until his new charges are resolved, online court records show.

The order was issued after Shetler was brought in to appear for a probation violation. He skipped a previously scheduled hearing, county Sheriff James Albert told media this week, leading to a multi-day search.

Shetler is on probation related to theft charges from the night he shot St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed, of Hollsopple.

Reed was responding to a domestic call involving Shetler that night, and gunfire erupted after Reed arrived on the scene to find the New Florence man outside with a long rifle.

Shetler told jurors in 2019 he didn't know who was issuing orders to drop the gun and only fired after Reed fired first.

An investigation showed Reed fired six times. Shetler discharged three rounds, striking the officer with one of them, testimony revealed at the time.

Jurors acquitted Shetler of the murder charges against him following a more than week-long trial, but found him guilty of stealing a vehicle after he left the scene and swam across the Conemaugh River.

Shetler faces a Dec. 17 preliminary hearing before Thiel.

It was not clear if he obtained an attorney to represent him, but online court documents indicated he had not requested a public defender as of Friday.

Two alleged associates of Shetler also face charges related to his arrest.

The owner of the Shrum Hill Road mobile home where Shetler was found, Kenneth Krouse, 56, and a 29-year-old woman, Keeley Shay Morgan, both face misdemeanor charges of hindering apprehension.

State police said the pair told law enforcement officials Shetler was not inside the residence.

In a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, police wrote they ended up finding Shetler underneath a futon that was covered with blankets while they were searching the home.

Neither individual had listed attorneys Friday and were not reached for comment.