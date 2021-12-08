Shetler arrested on bench warrant; more charges coming for fighting law enforcement

Ray Shetler Jr. of Westmoreland County, fought with law enforcement officers as he was taken into custody after a days-long search. The search was based on a felony bench warrant for not showing up for a probation revocation hearing.

Both Shetler, 37, and a Westmoreland deputy sheriff were hospitalized after the scuffle during his arrest on the felony warrant at a mobile home in Seward, according to Westmoreland Sheriff James Albert in a telephone interview.

Shetler murder trial:Witnesses describe frantic scene

Remembering Officer Reed: Officer 'died the way that he lived: Trying to help people'

The deputy went to the Westmoreland Hospital where he was treated for bruising to his face, a shoulder injury and dislocated thumb. He was released Wednesday. Shetler was taken to a Pittsburgh Hospital Wednesday with a laceration on his forehead, broken nose and fractured eye socket. He is undergoing surgery for his fractured eye socket today, Albert said Wednesday.

In 2015, Ray Shetler Jr. was attending a preliminary hearing in a related case where he was convicted of theft offenses.

"Shetler head-butted the deputy in his face, where Shetler received the laceration on his forehead. And that ran the deputy into the wall," he said.

Shetler was extremely strong and it took a couple of officers to subdue him, he said.

Albert held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to explain his take on what happened and what that means in the future for Shetler.

The state police had issued a warrant for Shetler's arrest and provided the warrant to the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office after Shetler did not attend a probation revocation hearing before Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio. He is accused of failing a drug test, which is a probation violation, according to Albert.

Shetler was acquitted of homicide charges by a jury for fatally shooting St. Clair Township Officer Lloyd Reed, of Hollsopple, in 2015, during a shootout. He had pleaded self defense,

"This has hurt me so bad," said Reed's wife, Rose, in a telephone interview Wednesday. "I'm still so angry over what happened to my husband and Mr. Shetler's involvement in that. I wish the jury would have found differently, because his actions continue."

Story continues

Shetler was convicted on charges of theft and receiving stolen property related to the homicide case. He was sentenced in May 2018 to 11.5 to 23 months in prison followed by five years probation.

According to testimony at the trial, Reed had responded to a domestic violence call at Shetler's home. Shetler, who was carrying a rifle outside the home, exchanged gunshots with Reed. A bullet struck Reed in the chest, killing him. Shelter said he did not know the man he was shooting at in his yard was a police officer.

The same jury that acquitted Shetler of any culpability in Reed's death, found him guilty of two theft charges for stealing a vehicle after he fled the shooting scene.

Shetler was still on probation in the theft case when he did not attend a probationary revocation hearing.

According to Albert, Shetler, 37, is facing more charges to be filed by the Pennsylvania State Police for the incident that occurred when he was being arrested on the felony warrant. The charges have not as yet been filed.

"Shetler has a long criminal history of violence," Albert said.

"He is guarded by two deputies around the clock," while in the hospital, Albert said.

He thanked the state police who worked the case and had troopers at the arrest location as well as the deputies, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Shetler, who fatally shot officer in 2015, arrested on bench warrant