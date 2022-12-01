Shetler assault trial delayed until 2023

Dec. 1—GREENSBURG, Pa. — A trial is being delayed until next year against a New Florence man charged with attacking a deputy sheriff while on probation.

Ray Shetler, 38, who was acquitted of killing a St. Clair Township police officer in 2015, has been in Westmoreland County Prison since December 2021 after he violated his probation on a related theft charge and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers said they found him hiding in a Seward-area residence after a five-day search — but that he resisted arrest, concussing one officer and causing him to tear his rotator cuff in the struggle.

One investigator previously testified that Shetler reached for the officer's gun at one point before being taken into custody.

Shetler suffered an eye injury after he was struck by a stun gun — and he has said police attacked him in retaliation for the death of Officer Lloyd Reed Jr.

A trial on charges including aggravated assault was set to begin next week, but Westmoreland County Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio granted a request to delay it. Jury selection is now set to begin Feb. 6.